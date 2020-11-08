Eric Trump ridiculed for desperate demand for a ‘manual recount of every ballot in the country: ‘You want to lose twice?’

While his father remained quiet on Twitter on Sunday morning after losing the election to former Vice President Joe Biden, Eric Trump — son of President Donald Trump — made a demand that every ballot in the country be manually recounted to see who really won the election.

According to Eric who linked to a story from Breitbart.com, “Software from hell! There needs to be a manual recount of every ballot in this country right now!”

ADVERTISEMENT

While Trump and his advocates have yet to come up with any evidence of voter fraud in an election that saw Biden beat the president by 4 million votes, the president’s middle son insisted every vote needs to be reviewed — which led to quite a bit of Twitter mockery that you can see below:

Software from hell! There needs to be a manual recount of every ballot in this country right now! https://t.co/179Bk8ltHQ — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 8, 2020

Imagine thinking Breitbart was news. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Tracie says to #vote Ⓥ 🐘 (@TPDMomof3) November 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You lost. Leave gracefully. — 💖 Adriana Robledo ASMR 👸🏻💎✨ @OnlyFans @Patreon (@Adriana_ASMRxo) November 8, 2020

WTH is wrong with y’all! Republicans Democratic independence lawyers working and watching together to get the counting done! Why are you enabling your father! With no proof the courts are not going to help! Pack your Bags!! — Victoria (@Victoria47Vicky) November 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You guys are masters of competency and accuracy. pic.twitter.com/cdNZHTFtB5 — Shawn Patterson (@shawnmpatterson) November 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You poor boy, holding on to anything you can to stay out of prison. — BANG!💙🌊 (@TheNewsBox1) November 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Sucker for punishment, you want to lose twice? — Cappy (@Cappy58816898) November 8, 2020

Did you ever stop to think that if you have a recount the results could be even worse than what they are now? Give it up. — What the? (@ithunderi) November 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

😂 This is just sad…. Get a hold of yourself Grifter! The grift is over! — Just Vent (@JustVent6) November 8, 2020

How do you conduct a manual recount of computerized votes? Do tell. — LCResists (@LCARP620) November 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Give it up Eric… it's time to bow out gracefully for the sake of the nation and come together to heal — Christine (@christinestwitt) November 8, 2020