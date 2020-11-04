‘Everyone hates you’: Trump ignites brutal backlash after whining about mail-in ballots and their ‘power of destruction’

President Donald Trump whined about “devastating” vote counts against him as mail-in ballots are tabulated — and he was roundly mocked.

The president pushed conspiracy theories about those ballots as they’re counted, shifting the election toward Joe Biden, and he wondered why those votes, often from Democratic-leaning urban areas and suburbs, are tilted so heavily against him.

“How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction?” Trump complained.

How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Other Twitter users were happy to explain.

Because you convinced your voters that they shouldn’t vote by mail. — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) November 4, 2020

because everyone hates you & postal votes are still votes, even if they take a little longer to be counted — Patrick (@sunpat) November 4, 2020

Because Democratic voters use Mail-In ballots to avoid having to vote in person and getting sick in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) November 4, 2020

You politicized a pandemic you fuck — Dylan O'Brien (@dylanobrien) November 4, 2020

From the numbers you can see you’ve been out-voted. Ballots being counted today COUNT. Deal with it. Stop wasting our time and money. #CountEveryVote — 😷vote😷 (@texasT_J) November 4, 2020

VERY STRANGE indeed… The President of the United States promulgates his strange superstitions about the evolving election results rather than simply waiting for all votes to be counted and accepting the results. QUICK – SOMEBODY THROW WATER ON THE WICKED WITCH! pic.twitter.com/wOJ9vRvzkR — Kansas Grant (@KansasGrant) November 4, 2020

One candidate encouraged mail-in voting, while the other candidate strongly discouraged it. Now the one who discouraged it is surprised not more voters mailed in votes for him. https://t.co/Blid37zMTm — Morten Øverbye (@morten) November 4, 2020

They count them because they are legal ballots. There's NOTHING illegal about that. It's normal in every election. — Josh Douglas (@JoshuaADouglas) November 4, 2020

Let me break it down for you, Dumbass. You facilitated the pandemic, which in turn made intelligent people decide to vote by mail, because.. duh! Inversely, you told your brainwashed cultists vote by mail is bad. So, they didn’t. Which means mail ballots are #BlueBecauseOfYou. — Alt Public Lands 🏜🏔🏕🌲 (@AltPublicLands) November 4, 2020

Let me help:

1. COVID=lots of people used mail-in voting;

2. You discouraged mail-in voting amongst your followers;

3. PA, WI, and MI were not able to count mail-in votes until Tuesday; and

4. The majority of the voting public does not want you to be President.

Get it? — Vic LaPira (@vlapira) November 4, 2020