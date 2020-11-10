Ex-FBI agent sees something sketchy going on with promotion of Nunes staffers in final days of Trump administration

Rep. Devin Nunes’s (R-CA) staffer who was working to take down the Russia investigation has just been promoted to chief of staff to new Defense Secretary Anthony Tata for the next two months of the Trump administration.

Chief of staff Jen Stewart served as the chief to Secretary Mark Esper before President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he was “terminated” ahead of the legislative battle over a military funding bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former FBI special agent Asha Rangappa found it puzzling, noting that another former Nunes “goon” was appointed to the National Security Council.

She related it to Harry Potter characters “Crabbe and Goyle infiltrating the Pentagon and NSA.”

“Nunes has been acting like a gd freakshow ever since his Scooby run to the White House in March 2017 and Michael Ellis showed him some intel in the [Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility] that had been captured about HIM (Nunes). Since then he has been on a DESPERATE mission to undercut the intelligence community,” tweeted Rangappa.

Nunes was found to be working with Ukrainian lawmaker Andrii Derkach, who was found to be an active Russian agent earlier this year by Trump’s Treasury Department.

Rangappa went on to note that “Kash Patel was behind the ‘Nunes Memo’ and Michael Ellis was responsible for moving the Ukraine call to the codeword server. I smell a coverup, not a coup. Would also explain delay in giving Biden access to nat sec info.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It was then announced that a former aid to Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn was put in charge of as the undersecretary for intelligence. Rangappa noted that he was responsible for “unmasking” Flynn in 2017 and later passed the intel onto Devin Nunes.

I’m going to need a conspiracy bulletin board with yarn connecting all these people by the time this is over 😂 (except I think it’s real this time) pic.twitter.com/yUUkW8Hhpd — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) November 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Nunes has been acting like a gd freakshow ever since his Scooby run to the White House in March 2017 and Michael Ellis showed him some intel in the SCIF that had been captured about HIM (Nunes). Since then he has been on a DESPERATE mission to undercut the intelligence community. — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) November 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT