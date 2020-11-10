Quantcast
Connect with us

Ex-FBI agent sees something sketchy going on with promotion of Nunes staffers in final days of Trump administration

Published

48 mins ago

on

Rep. Devin Nunes’s (R-CA) staffer who was working to take down the Russia investigation has just been promoted to chief of staff to new Defense Secretary Anthony Tata for the next two months of the Trump administration.

Chief of staff Jen Stewart served as the chief to Secretary Mark Esper before President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he was “terminated” ahead of the legislative battle over a military funding bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former FBI special agent Asha Rangappa found it puzzling, noting that another former Nunes “goon” was appointed to the National Security Council.

She related it to Harry Potter characters “Crabbe and Goyle infiltrating the Pentagon and NSA.”

“Nunes has been acting like a gd freakshow ever since his Scooby run to the White House in March 2017 and Michael Ellis showed him some intel in the [Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility] that had been captured about HIM (Nunes). Since then he has been on a DESPERATE mission to undercut the intelligence community,” tweeted Rangappa.

Nunes was found to be working with Ukrainian lawmaker Andrii Derkach, who was found to be an active Russian agent earlier this year by Trump’s Treasury Department.

Rangappa went on to note that “Kash Patel was behind the ‘Nunes Memo’ and Michael Ellis was responsible for moving the Ukraine call to the codeword server. I smell a coverup, not a coup. Would also explain delay in giving Biden access to nat sec info.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It was then announced that a former aid to Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn was put in charge of as the undersecretary for intelligence. Rangappa noted that he was responsible for “unmasking” Flynn in 2017 and later passed the intel onto Devin Nunes.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Georgia Republicans cornered by 3 incisive questions about voter fraud from Politico editor

Published

1 min ago

on

November 10, 2020

By

Republicans in Georgia continue to allege voter fraud in the Peach State as voters are already requesting absentee ballots for the two January run-off elections that will decide control of the U.S. Senate.

"The pile on continues," Atlanta Journal-Constitution political reporter Greg Bluestein tweeted Tuesday.

"All eight members of Georgia’s 2021 GOP House delegation sign a letter urging the state’s top elections official, a fellow Republican, to investigate claims of fraud (still without any evidence) before certifying the results of the election," he reported.

Politico congressional bureau chief John Bresnahan posted three devastating questions about the political move.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White Pennsylvania Republican ridiculed after tweeting he’s a gay Black ex-Democrat

Published

8 mins ago

on

November 10, 2020

By

Pennsylvania Republican County Commissioner Dean Browning (of Lehigh County) revealed Tuesday that he may have a fake Twitter account of a gay Black former Democrat that he uses to troll people.

Accidently tweeting on his campaign Twitter account, Browning, who lost in a Congressional primary earlier this year, tweeted that the Democratic Party has never done anything for him.

"I'm a black gay guy and I can personally say that Obama did nothing for me, my life only changed a little bit and it was for the worse. Everything is so much better under Trump though. I feel respected -- which I never do when demcorats (sic) are involved," he tweeted.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Lindsey Graham holding hearing on ‘breaking the news’ as GOP lashes out at media calling Biden president-elect

Published

9 mins ago

on

November 10, 2020

By

Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-SC) Judiciary Committee will conduct a hearing entitled, "Breaking the News: Censorship, Suppression, and the 2020 Election" on Tuesday, Nov. 17, according to Reuter's Patricia Zengerle.

The news comes one day after Graham told Fox News' Sean Hannity that, "We're now finding potentially that 25,000 nursing home residents in different nursing homes requested mail-in ballots at the exact same time. Somebody is up to no good in these nursing homes."

Graham has publicly thanked President Donald J. Trump for helping him maintain his seat in the Senate.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE