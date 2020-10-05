The Russian agent who handed Ron Johnson fake ‘dirt’ on Biden just had his passport revoked

Politico reporter Natasha Bertrand just tweeted that Ukrainian fixer Andrii Telizhenko, who has been determined to be an active Russian agent by the Department of the Treasury is now having his visa revoked as well, the Washington Post reported.
Telizhenko was Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R-WI) source for “dirt” on former Vice President Joe Biden, drawing criticism from the intelligence community who had determined Telizhenko to be a Russian apologist. This was prior to Telizhenko being named as a Russian agent by the Treasury Department, however.
He was also a source for President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani
“The revocation of Ukrainian fixer Andrii Telizhenko’s visa comes as U.S. officials crack down on Russian efforts to influence the November vote,” said the Post. “The revocation, which hasn’t previously been reported, came shortly before the Treasury Department sanctioned a different Ukrainian who was cooperating with Giuliani — lawmaker Andriy Derkach — and dubbed Derkach an ‘active Russian agent for over a decade’ and said he was trying to interfere in the election, the U.S. officials said.”
Telizhenko reportedly tried to board a flight from Ukrainian International Airlines in Kyiv to New York on Sept. 9, a person familiar with his schedule told a Ukrainian official.
