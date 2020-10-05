Quantcast
Connect with us

The Russian agent who handed Ron Johnson fake ‘dirt’ on Biden just had his passport revoked

Published

15 mins ago

on

Ron Johnson on CNN -- screenshot

Politico reporter Natasha Bertrand just tweeted that Ukrainian fixer Andrii Telizhenko, who has been determined to be an active Russian agent by the Department of the Treasury is now having his visa revoked as well, the Washington Post reported.

Telizhenko was Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R-WI) source for “dirt” on former Vice President Joe Biden, drawing criticism from the intelligence community who had determined Telizhenko to be a Russian apologist. This was prior to Telizhenko being named as a Russian agent by the Treasury Department, however.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was also a source for President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani

“The revocation of Ukrainian fixer Andrii Telizhenko’s visa comes as U.S. officials crack down on Russian efforts to influence the November vote,” said the Post. “The revocation, which hasn’t previously been reported, came shortly before the Treasury Department sanctioned a different Ukrainian who was cooperating with Giuliani — lawmaker Andriy Derkach — and dubbed Derkach an ‘active Russian agent for over a decade’ and said he was trying to interfere in the election, the U.S. officials said.”

Telizhenko reportedly tried to board a flight from Ukrainian International Airlines in Kyiv to New York on Sept. 9, a person familiar with his schedule told a Ukrainian official.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is planning to appear at the next presidential debate with Joe Biden: report

Published

9 mins ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

Speaking to CNN, Trump Campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh says that President Trump is planning on participating in the next presidential debate with Joe Biden, scheduled for October 15.

"It is the President’s intention to debate," she said.

The announcement comes on the same day Trump announced that he'll be discharged from Walter Reed hospital, just three days after his diagnosis with coronavirus.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The Russian agent who handed Ron Johnson fake ‘dirt’ on Biden just had his passport revoked

Published

14 mins ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

Politico reporter Natasha Bertrand just tweeted that Ukrainian fixer Andrii Telizhenko, who has been determined to be an active Russian agent by the Department of the Treasury is now having his visa revoked as well, the Washington Post reported.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Full-blown freak-out’ in the White House as COVID-19 continues to spread

Published

15 mins ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

In a matter of months, the White House went from the "it's a hoax" gaslighting rhetoric to the "holy sh*t," we're all going to die" COVID-19 reality. And on Monday, with President Donald J. Trump in the hospital and seemingly everyone around him falling ill to the pandemic, anxiety was at an all-time high.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnanyis one of the latest staffers to fall to a positive COVID-19 test. Two of her aides reportedly tested positive as well.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE