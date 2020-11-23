Ex-prosecutor scorns Trump’s ‘delusional’ gambit to make the Supreme Court nullify the election
On Monday, writing for CNN, former federal prosecutor Elie Honig tore into President Donald Trump’s legal strategy to try to get the Supreme Court to throw out votes and overturn the election.
“If the Trump campaign’s legal team is counting on the Supreme Court to save them, they’re delusional,” wrote Honig, referencing a statement by Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis claiming that their latest case’s dismissal by a federal judge advances their ability to appeal up the decision. “In this case, and in the larger effort to contest the outcome of the 2020 election, Trump’s team is just about out of runway.”
“In a news conference laden with false statements and incomprehensible legal claims, Ellis labeled Trump’s legal team an ‘elite strike force.’ But their utter failure to uncover evidence of widespread voter fraud, or to articulate a coherent legal theory, suggests otherwise,” wrote Honig. “Indeed, Saturday’s ruling by federal judge Matthew Brann — an appointee of President Barack Obama who previously held various positions in Pennsylvania’s Republican party — is one of the harshest rebukes I’ve ever seen from any judge. Brann heaped scorn on the Trump campaign’s ‘strained legal arguments’ which, he noted, are ‘without merit … and unsupported by evidence.’ He ridiculed one of the Trump team’s primary constitutional claims as a ‘Frankenstein monster.’ And Brann noted that the Trump campaign position, if adopted, would ‘disenfranchise almost seven million voters.'”
The problem for Trump’s team, Honig noted, is that although they are appealing to the Third Circuit, they can’t introduce new evidence or facts at the appellate level. Moreover, he added, there is no evidence their appeal will even be accepted: “While losing parties in federal court generally can appeal as a matter of right to the court of appeals, nobody has a right to be heard by the US Supreme Court,” and even if they agree to hear it, “there’s little in the record thus far to suggest the Trump team will prevail.”
And even if the Trump team gets around all that and the Supreme Court somehow awards Trump Pennsylvania’s electors, said Honig, that would still not be enough electors for the president to win.
“Through all the angry podium-pounding, through all the noise and bluster, Trump’s lawyers have nothing,” concluded Honig. “Their legal effort has been doomed from the day it started, and they’re just about at the end of the line.”
2020 Election
Trump allows Biden transition to proceed — but says ‘I believe we will prevail’ in the race he lost
President Donald J. Trump has responded in a tweet to the news that the transition to a President-elect Biden administration must begin.
"I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country [sic]. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused - and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA," Trump tweeted. "Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail!"
2020 Election
Trump administration to accept Biden transition after major court losses: report
On Monday, CNN reported that General Services Administration director Emily Murphy has officially "ascertained" that Joe Biden is president-elect, and is moving forward with releasing funds to begin the transition.
The GSA's refusal to release those funds over the past few weeks has been a subject of tremendous controversy, obstructing the transition and potentially slowing down the transfer of information that could endanger national security.
In her statement, Murphy denied any misconduct, saying that "I was never directly or indirectly pressured" by executive branch officials to hold up the transition.
2020 Election
Tennessee Republican warns Trump that ‘people remember the last thing you do’: ‘Put the country first’
Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) became the seventh Republican senator to acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election on Monday.
"The presidential election is rapidly coming to a formal end. Recounts are being completed. Courts are resolving disputes. Most states will certify their votes by December 8. Since it seems apparent that Joe Biden will be the president-elect, my hope is that President Trump will take pride in his considerable accomplishments, put the country first and have a prompt and orderly transition to help the new administration succeed," Alexander stated. "When you are in public life, people remember the last thing you do."