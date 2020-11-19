Quantcast
Connect with us

Ex-prosecutor: the evidence exists to indict Trump ‘on January 21’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Donald Trump in Nashville, Tennessee on November 2, 2020. (Shutterstock.com)

On Thursday, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner wrote that it is possible to indict outgoing President Donald Trump on January 21, immediately after he has left office, for campaign finance crimes — just based on the evidence that investigators already have.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president’s payoff to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the election remains one of his greatest legal liabilities, with his former attorney and fixer Michael Cohen testifying to Congress that the president personally ordered the unlawful scheme.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

He tried to reach out to Trump supporters to unify the country — it didn’t go well

Published

1 min ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

President-elect Joe Biden is desperately trying to bring America back together after President Donald Trump spent the past five years trying to drive people apart. Biden maintains that there are far more things that unite us than divides us. But anyone who has tried to "unify" with Republicans knows it can be difficult, if not impossible.

New York Times columnist Wajahat Ali tried it. Writing Thursday he described The Quran, which "asks Muslims to respond to disagreements and arguments 'in a better way' and to 'repel evil with good.'"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP’s Josh Hawley doesn’t even live in the state he represents: report

Published

5 mins ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley doesn't appear to live in the state he represents.

The Missouri Republican frequently rails against "coastal elites," and has even sponsored legislation to redistribute thousands of federal workers from Washington, D.C., to the heartland, but the Kansas City Star reported that he no longer has a home in the state.

Hawley is currently registered to vote at his sister's home in Ozark, but he currently does not own a home in Missouri and instead spends most of his time with his wife and three children at their $1.3 million house in the Northern Virginia suburbs of the nation's capital.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Florida Republican gets walloped for refusing to wear a mask while promising to ‘protect and defend’ the state

Published

10 mins ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

Florida newspaper criticized a Republican representative for his refusal to wear a mask as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage states across the country.

The editorial published by The Sun Sentinel focused on a brief transaction between newly-elected Democratic lawmaker Rep. Kelly Skidmore and Republican Rep. Scott Plakon of Longwood, Fla. As he entered an elevator with no mask, Skidmore told him, "Put your mask on, Plakon." Although he ignored the request, the stark difference in their stance regarding masks was highlighted by the editorial.

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth LEARN MORE