Ex-prosecutor: the evidence exists to indict Trump ‘on January 21’

On Thursday, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner wrote that it is possible to indict outgoing President Donald Trump on January 21, immediately after he has left office, for campaign finance crimes — just based on the evidence that investigators already have.

Trump could be indicted on Jan . 21 by SDNY for campaign finance violations & conspiracy. They already have ALL the evidence. They have a guilty co-conspirator, M. Cohen, available to testify about Individual 1’s complicity. Only question is: are we a country of laws or of men? — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) November 19, 2020

The president’s payoff to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the election remains one of his greatest legal liabilities, with his former attorney and fixer Michael Cohen testifying to Congress that the president personally ordered the unlawful scheme.