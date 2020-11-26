Exiled Trump lawyer Sidney Powell misspells ‘district’ two different ways in purported ‘epic’ Georgia lawsuit
Exiled Trump attorney Sidney Powell vowed to file an “epic” lawsuit against the state of Georgia to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the state — but it seems the lawsuit is marred by some epic spelling errors.
Bloomberg reports that Powell’s lawsuit misspells the word “district” twice in two different ways.
“In the Georgia complaint, which was only available on Powell’s website, the word district in the court name was misspelled twice on the first page of the document,” Bloomberg writes. “First there was an extra c for ‘DISTRICCT’ and then, a few words later, ‘DISTRCOICT.'”
In addition to the Georgia lawsuit, Powell filed a lawsuit in Michigan that is difficult to read due to formatting errors.
“The Michigan lawsuit, which was on the court website, was frequently marred by formatting problems that removed the spacing between words,” reports Bloomberg. “For example: ‘TheTCFCenterwastheonlyfacilitywithinWayneCountyauthorizedtocountthe ballots.'”
Powell was booted off the Trump legal team over the weekend after she made wild claims that Republican Gov. Brian Kemp was part of a vast voter fraud conspiracy that involved Dominion Voting Systems, George Soros, and the late Venezuelan socialist leader Hugo Chavez.
“We will not allow this great Republic to be stolen by communists from without and within and our votes altered or manipulated by foreign actors in Hong Kong, Iran, Venezuela, or Serbia,” she wrote in a statement released earlier this week.
Despite her bold assertions, however, Powell has so far presented no evidence that any of her claims are true.
