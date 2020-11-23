Exiled Trump lawyer Sidney Powell vows ‘epic’ lawsuit to stop America from being ‘stolen by communists’

Attorney Sidney Powell, who was exiled from President Donald Trump’s legal team over the weekend after she accused Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp of being bribed to help President-elect Joe Biden steal the 2020 election, is vowing to continue her assorted “voter fraud” lawsuits.

In a statement released Monday morning, Powell said that while she was no longer affiliated with the president’s legal team, she would continue trying to expose the alleged massive international communist conspiracy to install Biden in the White House.

“My intent has always been to expose the fraud and let the chips fall where they may — whether it be on Republicans or Democrats,” she claimed. “The evidence I’m compiling is overwhelming that this software tool was used to shift millions of votes from President Trump and other Republican candidates to Biden and other Democrat candidates. We are proceeding to prepare our lawsuit and plan to file it this week. It will be epic.”

She continued to go on a tirade about communists attempting to sabotage America by rigging the country’s elections.

“We will not allow this great Republic to be stolen by communists from without and within and our votes altered or manipulated by foreign actors in Hong Kong, Iran, Venezuela, or Serbia,” she wrote.

Despite her bold claims, however, Powell has so far presented no evidence that any of her claims are true.

Read the full statement below.

Statement from Sidney Powell accepting the Trumpian distancing, while saying she won’t be letting the “Republic … be stolen by communists from without and within or our votes altered or manipulated by foreign actors in Hong Kong, Iran, Venezuela, or Serbia”. So that’s fine. pic.twitter.com/LmrOdiQKle — Kyle Orton (@KyleWOrton) November 23, 2020