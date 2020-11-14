‘EXPOSE THE CRIME!’: Trump accuses GOPer Kemp and Dem Stacey Abrams of stealing Georgia votes from him
Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday morning to level charges against Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams of working in tandem to deny him votes that might have led to him not losing the state to former Vice President Joe Biden.
In a two-tweet outburst, the president wrote, “The Consent Decree signed by the Georgia Secretary of State, with the approval of Governor @BrianKempGA , at the urging of @staceyabrams, makes it impossible to check & match signatures on ballots and envelopes, etc. They knew they were going to cheat. Must expose real signatures!”
He then added, “What are they trying to hide. They know, and so does everyone else. EXPOSE THE CRIME!”
You can see the tweets below:
….What are they trying to hide. They know, and so does everyone else. EXPOSE THE CRIME!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2020
2020 Election
‘I’m glad he lost’: Ann Coulter tells crowd ‘a second term of Trump would have killed us’
According to a report from Breitbart, far-right conservative Ann Coulter told a college crowd that she was happy to see Donald Trump lose to former Vice Presiden Joe Biden, saying another four years of Trump would have been devastating for the country.
Coulter who had a highly-publicized falling out with the president, spoke at the University of Texas at Austin on Thursday night and lashed out at the president saying she likes what he stands for -- but can't stand the man.
2020 Election
Trump’s election fraud claims are blowing up ‘in spectacular fashion’ as judges humiliate his witnesses: report
According to The Daily Beast, one of the key reasons why President Donald Trump's lawsuit challenging the election are failing is because courts are finding his witnesses non-credible.
"White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has brandished stacks of papers detailing what she said were hundreds of affidavits from allegedly aggrieved voters or poll-watchers in TV appearances, and the MAGA faithful have seized on the allegations as proof that Trump secretly won the election," wrote Will Sommer. "But when those claims actually reach a judge, the allegations collapse in often spectacular fashion—putting one more roadblock in Trump’s attempts to wrestle the election away from President-elect Joe Biden."
2020 Election
Trump is going out the way he came in: A loser, a liar and a cheat
It's one of the sad truths of the human experience that you can't count tears. Maybe the first few you might be able to, but then they just flow from your eyes, running down your cheeks until you can taste them on your lips, a flood of salty sorrow and pain and helplessness.
This article first appeared in Salon.
That is where we are: beyond counting, beyond being able to measure the tragedy and loss of COVID. Statistics can't do it for us anymore. We're reduced to comparisons, a doctor quoted in the New York Times on Thursday comparing 1,000 deaths a day to "two jumbo jets dropping from the sky. If every day, two jumbo jets would drop from the sky and kill everybody, don't you think that everybody would be in a panic?" asked Dr. Carlos del Rio, an infectious disease specialist at Emory University.