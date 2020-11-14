‘EXPOSE THE CRIME!’: Trump accuses GOPer Kemp and Dem Stacey Abrams of stealing Georgia votes from him

Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday morning to level charges against Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams of working in tandem to deny him votes that might have led to him not losing the state to former Vice President Joe Biden.

In a two-tweet outburst, the president wrote, “The Consent Decree signed by the Georgia Secretary of State, with the approval of Governor @BrianKempGA , at the urging of @staceyabrams, makes it impossible to check & match signatures on ballots and envelopes, etc. They knew they were going to cheat. Must expose real signatures!”

ADVERTISEMENT

He then added, “What are they trying to hide. They know, and so does everyone else. EXPOSE THE CRIME!”

You can see the tweets below: