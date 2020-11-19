FBI agents interviewing witnesses as investigation into Rudy Giuliani continues: CNN

While Rudy Giuliani is spending his time pushing conspiracy theories that President-elect Joe Biden did not actually defeat Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, according to a new report by CNN.

“In recent weeks, FBI agents in New York contacted witnesses and asked new questions about Giuliani’s efforts in Ukraine and possible connections to Russian intelligence, according to a person briefed on the matter. The FBI investigators, who have spoken to at least one witness previously months ago, came back to ask new questions recently about possible origins of emails and documents related to Hunter Biden that appear similar to those that the New York Post reported that Giuliani and others helped provide,” CNN correspondents Katelyn Polantz, Pamela Brown, Evan Perez and Zachary Cohen reported Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“CNN has previously reported that the ongoing probe is examining whether Giuliani is wittingly or unwittingly part of a Russian influence operation, according to people briefed on the matter,” CNN reported. “But questions about that probe have been out of the spotlight as Giuliani stepped into focus as the campaign’s chief post-election lawyer.”

In recent weeks, FBI agents in New York contacted witnesses & asked new questions about Giuliani's efforts in Ukraine & possible connections to Russian intelligence, the sources said. https://t.co/zpKWlF9CGb — Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) November 19, 2020

Also, Giuliani earlier today: "Where are you FBI." — Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) November 19, 2020