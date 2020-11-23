Federal appeals court grants Trump campaign ‘expedited’ hearing after Giuliani bungles case in Pennsylvania
The United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit has granted the Trump campaign’s motion for an expedited hearing in a case that is being handled by attorney Rudy Giuliani.
Last week, federal Judge Matthew Brann tossed out a case in which Giuliani had asked for 680,000 ballots to be invalidated in Pennsylvania. But Giuliani’s team had removed legal claims about the demand from its motion to the court.
In his ruling, Brann said that Giuliani could not file an amended complaint in his court. The Trump campaign responded by filing an amended motion for expedited review with the Third Circuit of appeals.
On Monday, the federal appeals court decided to hear the case. The court also accepted the Trump campaign’s expedited timeline.
“It is critically important for Appellants’ claims to be heard before the December 8, 2020 ‘safe harbor’ date under 3 U.S.C. §5 of Pennsylvania certifying its Presidential electors, which is only 16 days away,” attorneys for the Trump campaign noted in the motion.
The court has ordered attorneys for both sides to file briefs before November 24 at 4:00 p.m.
🚨NEW: Trump campaign files an amended Motion for Expedited review of its big loss in Pennsylvania federal court.
I’m not going to even try to describe it.https://t.co/tA5ZIymzPz
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 23, 2020
And the 3rd Circuit has adopted the Trump Campaign’s proposed briefing schedule https://t.co/8EaK6aTUnZ
— Mike Sacks (@MikeSacksEsq) November 23, 2020
2020 Election
2020 Election
