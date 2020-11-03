Quantcast
Connect with us

Federal judge just set up USPS’ DeJoy for contempt count if he fails one simple task: ex-prosecutor

Published

9 mins ago

on

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy (screengrab)

A federal judge has ordered Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to sweep all of the facilities for any unsent ballots that should be part of the 2020 election count. That puts DeJoy in a difficult position a ballot never gets to its intended location, said former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner.

Posting the report, Kirschner explained that U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan could hold DeJoy in contempt if the USPS official can’t prove that there was a good reason for the ballot not being mailed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If one solitary ballot goes undelivered, DeJoy should be Ordered to Show Cause as to why he should not be held in contempt: Federal judge orders USPS to rush delivery of mail ballots as deadlines near,” tweeted Kirschner.

DeJoy’s term has been fraught with backlash, hearings and major problems after the USPS funds were cut so drastically that the mail was slowed to absurd levels.

President Donald Trump has long hated the U.S. Postal Service and didn’t want to fund them because of mail-in-voting.

“They want three and a half-billion dollars for something that’ll turn out to be fraudulent, that’s election money basically,” Trump said in an August press conference. “They want three and a half-billion dollars for the mail-in votes. Universal mail-in ballots. They want $25 billion, billion, for the Post Office. Now they need that money in order to make the Post Office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots.”

It’s unknown why it required a court order for DeJoy to do this action.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Federal judge just set up USPS’ DeJoy for contempt count if he fails one simple task: ex-prosecutor

Published

7 mins ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

A federal judge has ordered Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to sweep all of the facilities for any unsent ballots that should be part of the 2020 election count. That puts DeJoy in a difficult position a ballot never gets to its intended location, said former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner.

Posting the report, Kirschner explained that U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan could hold DeJoy in contempt if the USPS official can't prove that there was a good reason for the ballot not being mailed.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani mocked for historically illiterate tweet: ‘You quoted a typing drill!’

Published

14 mins ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

Rudy Giuliani misquoted Patrick Henry and compared himself to Paul Revere to stump for the re-election of his client President Donald Trump.

The president's attorney initially misattributed the quote to Revere, but deleted that post and then misattributed a century-old statement used as a typing exercise to Henry.

“Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their party," Giuliani tweeted.

The phrase was devised by typing instructor Charles E. Weller in 1918 as an exercise for his students, but has been misattributed to Henry on conservative blogs and social media for years.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump reveals he has not written a concession speech: ‘Losing is never easy — not for me’

Published

16 mins ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday revealed that he had not written concession or acceptance speeches for Tuesday's election.

Trump made the remarks during a visit with campaign staffers in Virginia.

"No, I'm not thinking about concessions speech or acceptance speech yet," Trump said. "Hopefully, we'll only be doing one of those two. And you know, winning is easy. Losing is never easy. Not for me, it's not."

The president went on to praise his election rallies as the largest "in the history of the world."

"There's a tremendous love going on in this country," he added. "And there's really a tremendous unity. Nobody has ever seen that."

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE