Federal judge just set up USPS’ DeJoy for contempt count if he fails one simple task: ex-prosecutor

A federal judge has ordered Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to sweep all of the facilities for any unsent ballots that should be part of the 2020 election count. That puts DeJoy in a difficult position a ballot never gets to its intended location, said former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner.

Posting the report, Kirschner explained that U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan could hold DeJoy in contempt if the USPS official can’t prove that there was a good reason for the ballot not being mailed.

“If one solitary ballot goes undelivered, DeJoy should be Ordered to Show Cause as to why he should not be held in contempt: Federal judge orders USPS to rush delivery of mail ballots as deadlines near,” tweeted Kirschner.

DeJoy’s term has been fraught with backlash, hearings and major problems after the USPS funds were cut so drastically that the mail was slowed to absurd levels.

President Donald Trump has long hated the U.S. Postal Service and didn’t want to fund them because of mail-in-voting.

“They want three and a half-billion dollars for something that’ll turn out to be fraudulent, that’s election money basically,” Trump said in an August press conference. “They want three and a half-billion dollars for the mail-in votes. Universal mail-in ballots. They want $25 billion, billion, for the Post Office. Now they need that money in order to make the Post Office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots.”

It’s unknown why it required a court order for DeJoy to do this action.

