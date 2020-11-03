Quantcast
Connect with us

Judge orders postal service to sweep facilities for unsent ballots — and deliver them

Published

1 min ago

on

Louis DeJoy speaking to a local news outlet. (FOX8 WGHP/Screencapture)

A federal judge has ordered the U.S. Postal Service to check its facilities for any unsent ballots and deliver them immediately.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered USPS personnel to sweep 27 facilities identified by its inspector general between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Election Day to check for any ballots that hadn’t been delivered, and ensure they arrived at their destination before polls closed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Postal Service was then given until 4:30 p.m. to provide an update on those sweeps to the court.

Sullivan told USPS and the Department if Justice that he was “extremely sensitive” to their concerns about imposing unreasonable burdens on postal employees, but he said the inspectors themselves did not need to update the court about their sweeps.

President Donald Trump’s postmaster general Louis DeJoy prompted concerns about the delivery of mail-in ballots by ordering changes blamed for widespread and persistent changes ahead of the election.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Our chance to set things right’: Here are the best ‘get out the vote’ messages out there

Published

24 mins ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

It's Election Day in the United States—though over?96 million Americans have already cast their ballots.

In the final hours of campaigning, President Donald Trump has continued to highlight what's at stake with the election, from peddling claims of "unchecked cheating" in the battleground state of Pennsylvania and elsewhere to asserting a Covid-19 vaccine and the end of pandemic are just a "couple of weeks" away to vowing a continuation of planetary destruction.

Pro-democracy individuals and groups, meanwhile, are encouraging those who haven't yet voted to head to the polls before they close because, as Sen. Bernie Sanders said over the weekend, "Our agenda is on the ballot."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

New Jersey governor calls out ‘traitors’ while casting vote against Democratic defector

Published

28 mins ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy didn’t mince words when casting his ballot this morning.

“I’m sick of traitors,” Murphy said, voicing his support for Second Congressional District Democratic candidate Amy Kennedy, the Press of Atlantic City reported.  “I want to take Jeff Van Drew and put him into retirement.”

https://twitter.com/amysrosenberg/status/1323645122110754818

 

Van Drew is a former Democrat who switched parties after voting against the impeachment of Donald Trump. In formally announcing his conversion last December 19 at Trump’s side at the White House, Van Drew pledged “undying support” for the Orange One. (Photos of him at Trump’s feet were not made available).

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

This is how Biden’s campaign sees the race in the nine most crucial swing states

Published

31 mins ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign on Tuesday held a conference call in which they laid out where they see the 2020 election in the nine most crucial swing states.

As relayed by the Huffington Post's Kevin Robillard, Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon told reporters that the campaign believes it has multiple paths to get to 270 electoral votes, even if it ends up losing Pennsylvania, Texas, Florida, and Ohio.

The reason for this optimism, Dillon explained, was that Democrats believe they've locked in enough votes from early voting that Trump will have to significantly outperform his election day turnout from four years ago.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE