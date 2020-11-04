Feds warn of fake election results spreading — as Kayleigh McEnany falsely claims Trump won Pennsylvania

The federal government’s messages warning Americans against believing fake election results was undermined by the White House on Wednesday.

Chris Krebs, the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, posted a warning to Twitter and noted they had predicted fake results spreading.

🚨🚨🚨RUMOR CONTROL🚨🚨🚨

We're seeing reports of fake media accounts calling a state – don't fall for it! We predicted this would happen, check out the https://t.co/rqt4ZrZIzg entry! #Protect2020 pic.twitter.com/AqafRxEHx1 — Chris Krebs #Protect2020 (@CISAKrebs) November 4, 2020

Four minutes after Krebs’ warning, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany falsely claimed that Trump had won Pennsylvania.

VICTORY for President @realDonaldTrump in PENNSYLVANIA ‼️ — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 4, 2020

President Trump has not won Pennsylvania.

Twitter added a warning saying, “Official sources may not have called the race when this was Tweeted.”

The Trump campaign is seeking to block the counting of votes in Pennsylvania.