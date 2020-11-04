Trump campaign prematurely ‘declaring victory in Pennsylvania’ — while seek to stop the counting of votes
President Donald Trump’s campaign is now seeking to block the counting of ballots in the critical swing states of Michigan and Pennsylvania.
“In the same hour the Trump campaign says it is suing to stop vote counting in Pennsylvania, the campaign manager says they are ‘declaring a victory in Pennsylvania,'” CNN White House correspondent Kevin Liptak reported Wednesday.
Bloomberg White House reporter Josh Wingrove confirmed the campaign’s position.
“Minutes after suing to stop counting in Pennsylvania (with 1.1 million ballots uncounted), Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien says on a press call that ‘we are declaring a victory in Pennsylvania,'” Wingrove reported.
“This is not how it works,” Wingrove noted. “Pennsylvania has not declared a winner, while Trump’s campaign is fighting in court to impede or slow the count.”
But White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany declared victory anyway.
VICTORY for President @realDonaldTrump in PENNSYLVANIA ‼️
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 4, 2020
In the same hour Trump campaign says it is suing to stop vote counting in Pennsylvania, the campaign manager says they are “declaring a victory in Pennsylvania.”
— Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) November 4, 2020
this is not how it works. Pennsylvania has not declared a winner, while Trump’s campaign is fighting in court to impede or slow the count.https://t.co/zww7Ssm8pR
— Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) November 4, 2020
2020 Election
Trump campaign prematurely ‘declaring victory in Pennsylvania’ — while seek to stop the counting of votes
President Donald Trump's campaign is now seeking to block the counting of ballots in the critical swing states of Michigan and Pennsylvania.
"In the same hour Trump campaign says it is suing to stop vote counting in Pennsylvania, the campaign manager says they are 'declaring a victory in Pennsylvania,'" CNN White House correspondent Kevin Liptak reported Wednesday.
Bloomberg White House reporter Josh Wingrove confirmed the campaign's position.
"Minutes after suing to stop counting in Pennsylvania (with 1.1 million ballots uncounted), Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien says on a press call that 'we are declaring a victory in Pennsylvania,'" Wingrove reported.
2020 Election
Republican official: We expect Trump to ‘scream and shout for a while’ before conceding
A senior Republican official told New York Magazine correspondent Olivia Nuzzi on Wednesday that President Donald Trump is expected to "scream and shout for a while" before eventually conceding the race to Joe Biden.
"A senior Republican official tells me they’ve accepted that a Trump victory is becoming less and less possible," Nuzzi wrote on Twitter.
“Very hard to see the path," the official explained. "Weird rumblings out of Arizona. But seems the three Midwest states will end up going Biden.”
But the official predicted that Trump would acknowledge the results after having a tantrum.
2020 Election
WATCH: Trump supporters chant ‘Stop The Count’ — while trying to disrupt tabulation in Detroit
Tensions are running high in Michigan as the Trump campaign fights against ballot tabulation in the Democratic Party stronghold of Detroit.
"The Trump campaign says it is filing lawsuit in Michigan Court of Claims seeking to halt the counting of ballots until it is given 'meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process,'" the Associated Press reported Wednesday. "Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien says in a statement Wednesday that the campaign 'has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law.'"