Trump campaign prematurely ‘declaring victory in Pennsylvania’ — while seek to stop the counting of votes

President Donald Trump’s campaign is now seeking to block the counting of ballots in the critical swing states of Michigan and Pennsylvania.

“In the same hour the Trump campaign says it is suing to stop vote counting in Pennsylvania, the campaign manager says they are ‘declaring a victory in Pennsylvania,'” CNN White House correspondent Kevin Liptak reported Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bloomberg White House reporter Josh Wingrove confirmed the campaign’s position.

“Minutes after suing to stop counting in Pennsylvania (with 1.1 million ballots uncounted), Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien says on a press call that ‘we are declaring a victory in Pennsylvania,'” Wingrove reported.

“This is not how it works,” Wingrove noted. “Pennsylvania has not declared a winner, while Trump’s campaign is fighting in court to impede or slow the count.”

But White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany declared victory anyway.

VICTORY for President @realDonaldTrump in PENNSYLVANIA ‼️ — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

In the same hour Trump campaign says it is suing to stop vote counting in Pennsylvania, the campaign manager says they are “declaring a victory in Pennsylvania.” — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) November 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

this is not how it works. Pennsylvania has not declared a winner, while Trump’s campaign is fighting in court to impede or slow the count.https://t.co/zww7Ssm8pR — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) November 4, 2020