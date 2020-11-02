Quantcast
Connect with us

Florida stronghold of elderly Trump voters sees COVID-19 infection spike days after hosting campaign rally

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump at a campaign rally at The Villages (screengrab).

A retirement community that’s loaded with elderly Trump supporters is seeing a spike of new COVID-19 infections less than two weeks after hosting one of President Donald Trump’s campaign rallies.

Villages News, the publication dedicated to reporting news from the Villages retirement community based in Sumter County, Florida, is reporting that the number of COVID-19 infections in the area has been spiking in recent weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sumter County is now reporting 2,960 cases — an increase of 15 from Saturday to Sunday — among 1,677 men, 1,258 women, 13 non-residents and 12 people listed as unknown,” the publication writes. “The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 790 cases – an increase of five in a 24-hour period.”

Trump held a campaign rally in the Villages on October 23rd, which featured many attendees who refused to maintain social distance while also declining to wear face masks.

During the rally, the president mocked the news media for spending so much time covering a virus that has so far killed more than 230,000 Americans, and also predicted that “you won’t hear anything about” the disease after this week’s presidential election.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Top GOP adviser warns Republicans to stay away from Trump’s attempts to steal the election

Published

1 min ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

In light of Donald Trump's threats to use every trick in the book to avoid being removed from office after losing the election, a top GOP adviser to several former Republican House speakers warned members of the party to stay as far away from the president's machinations as possible or face consequences down the line.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Alarm sirens are blaring’: Expert explains the chances of ‘extreme’ political violence in America after Election Day

Published

5 mins ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

The alarm sirens are blaring. The warning lights are flashing bright red. Donald Trump has repeatedly used the strategy of stochastic terrorism to encourage violence against Democrats, liberals, progressives and others he deems to be the "enemy." Some of his followers have enthusiastically followed these commands.
Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Election officials fear ‘powder keg’ Trump will incite violence against them: reporter

Published

41 mins ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is threatening to send in an army of lawyers to stop any ballot counting that takes place after election day -- and one reporter says it has state election officials fearful for their safety.

Appearing on CNN, Politico reporter Tim Alberta told host Alisyn Camerota that he's talked with state election officials who are nervous about the president potentially inciting violence against them in the days after election night.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE