Florida stronghold of elderly Trump voters sees COVID-19 infection spike days after hosting campaign rally
A retirement community that’s loaded with elderly Trump supporters is seeing a spike of new COVID-19 infections less than two weeks after hosting one of President Donald Trump’s campaign rallies.
Villages News, the publication dedicated to reporting news from the Villages retirement community based in Sumter County, Florida, is reporting that the number of COVID-19 infections in the area has been spiking in recent weeks.
“Sumter County is now reporting 2,960 cases — an increase of 15 from Saturday to Sunday — among 1,677 men, 1,258 women, 13 non-residents and 12 people listed as unknown,” the publication writes. “The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 790 cases – an increase of five in a 24-hour period.”
Trump held a campaign rally in the Villages on October 23rd, which featured many attendees who refused to maintain social distance while also declining to wear face masks.
During the rally, the president mocked the news media for spending so much time covering a virus that has so far killed more than 230,000 Americans, and also predicted that “you won’t hear anything about” the disease after this week’s presidential election.
