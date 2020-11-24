Florida’s Matt Gaetz says Trump should self-pardon himself — and also pardon Joe Exotic

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Tuesday told the audience watching Fox News that Donald Trump should attempt a self-pardon to keep himself from being charged for federal crimes.

“President Trump should pardon Michael Flynn,” Gaetz said of the former National Security Advisor who was convicted of lying to the FBI.

He then suggested that in addition to administration officials, Trump should also pardon Joseph Maldonado-Passage. Better known as “Joe Exotic,” Maldonado-Passage is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence after being convicted on 17 counts of animal abuse — 9 violations of the Endangered Species Act and 8 violations of the Lacey Act.

“He should pardon the Thanksgiving turkey. He should pardon everyone from himself to his administration officials to Joe Exotic if he has to because you see from the radical left a bloodlust that will only be quenched if they come after the people who worked so hard to animate the Trump administration with the policies and the vigor and the effectiveness that delivered for the American people,” Gaetz argued.

The congressmen did not list the crimes for which Trump and administration officials should be pardoned.

“So I think the president ought to wield the pardon power effectively and robustly,” Gaetz said.

Matt Gaetz: President Trump should pardon Michael Flynn. He should pardon the Thanksgiving turkey. He should pardon everyone from himself to administration officials to Joe Exotic if he has to… pic.twitter.com/ArmRnvd2MU — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) November 25, 2020