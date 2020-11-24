Quantcast
Connect with us

Florida’s Matt Gaetz says Trump should self-pardon himself — and also pardon Joe Exotic

Published

1 min ago

on

Composite image of Joe Exotic and Donald Trump (screengrabs)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Tuesday told the audience watching Fox News that Donald Trump should attempt a self-pardon to keep himself from being charged for federal crimes.

“President Trump should pardon Michael Flynn,” Gaetz said of the former National Security Advisor who was convicted of lying to the FBI.

He then suggested that in addition to administration officials, Trump should also pardon Joseph Maldonado-Passage. Better known as “Joe Exotic,” Maldonado-Passage is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence after being convicted on 17 counts of animal abuse — 9 violations of the Endangered Species Act and 8 violations of the Lacey Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He should pardon the Thanksgiving turkey. He should pardon everyone from himself to his administration officials to Joe Exotic if he has to because you see from the radical left a bloodlust that will only be quenched if they come after the people who worked so hard to animate the Trump administration with the policies and the vigor and the effectiveness that delivered for the American people,” Gaetz argued.

The congressmen did not list the crimes for which Trump and administration officials should be pardoned.

“So I think the president ought to wield the pardon power effectively and robustly,” Gaetz said.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

WATCH: Maddow offers fascinating theory as to why Trump may pardon Michael Flynn

Published

30 mins ago

on

November 24, 2020

By

On Tuesday night, Axios reported that Donald Trump had informed confidants he will pardon former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn for lying to the FBI about his Russian contacts.

During the handoff between their MSNBC shows, Rachel Maddow discussed the reporting with Lawrence O'Donnell -- and offered an intriguing explanation that it may be linked to the Trump campaign's legal woes.

"Good evening, Rachel," O'Donnell said. "And on the day that the president pardoned the turkey, as is traditional, the talk of pardons has started tonight. There's a new report out tonight saying Trump confidants say he plans to pardon Michael Flynn."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Democrat’s victory ruled invalid due to misdemeanor he was pardoned for — Arkansas hands the seat to Republicans

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 24, 2020

By

On Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled that Democratic state Rep.-elect Jimmie Wilson is ineligible for office due to decades-old federal misdemeanor convictions — and handed the election to his Republican opponent.

"Wilson, a former state lawmaker who was convicted of selling mortgaged crops and illegal use of farm loans, had argued that a pardon he received from President Bill Clinton in 2001 removed any barriers to his potential return to the Legislature," reported John Moritz. "Running against Republican David Tollett, Wilson received more than 52% of the vote in the Nov. 3 election."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump to pardon Michael Flynn for lying to the FBI about Russian contacts: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is planning to pardon Michael Flynn, according to a new report by Axios.

"President Trump has told confidants he plans to pardon his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI about his Russian contacts," Axios reported Tuesday night, citing "two sources with direct knowledge of the discussions."

"Sources with direct knowledge of the discussions said Flynn will be part of a series of pardons that Trump issues between now and when he leaves office," Axios reported.

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE