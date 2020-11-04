Quantcast
Connect with us

Forensic psychiatrist explains why Trump is now more dangerous than Hitler

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump (Shutterstock).

President Donald Trump is more dangerous than Adolf Hitler, according to a leading psychiatrist.

The president has demanded that vote counts be halted to preserve his false claims of victory, and Dr. Bandy Lee explained why Trump’s authoritarian threat is so gravely dangerous.

“The fact that he had the audacity to declare victory in a situation of not even having the electoral college forebodes the level of distortion and potential violence we are to see (he is like an emotional seismograph, constantly calibrating to what he can get away with),” tweeted Lee, a forensic psychiatrist.

ADVERTISEMENT

She explained that the president’s pathologies had spread among his followers, who simply do not care how badly Trump fails in his leadership.

“This is why I have advocated that ALL relevant institutions consult with mental health experts (we do not have what he has but the next best thing: specialized knowledge of persons with his ‘ability’/pathology),” Lee tweeted. “It is also why the media’s continued failure was an ominous sign.”

She believes American political society was even weaker than the system Hitler corrupted with Nazi fascism.

“My ‘At least Hitler’ comment really meant this: Hitler may have been more vicious and evil, but he lived in a sophisticated society where he had actually to do work,” Lee tweeted. “Donald Trump can get away with disdaining and maltreating—killing—his followers, and ‘not lose any votes.'”

“We need to be sober about the dangers this entails: his followership is more irrational, and the spread of pathology more difficult to counter,” she added. “He is counting on this to stay in power, despite losing the election.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump goes nightmare-scenario

Published

9 mins ago

on

November 4, 2020

By

None of us have seen a year like 2020 — and now it has finally snapped the tether that seemed to hold it to the realm of reality. After a relatively calm Election Day, leading into a nail-biter evening that left the result very much in doubt, President Trump did exactly what many observers feared he might do, prematurely declaring victory over former vice president Joe Biden, even though millions of votes in several important states remain uncounted.

It was a rambling, incoherent and extraordinary speech even by Trump's standards, delivered in an extraordinary setting — the East Room of the White House, rather than a campaign headquarters at a Washington hotel, as would be traditional for an incumbent president running for re-election. Whether it represents a genuine attempt to subvert democracy or was just an example of "Trump being Trump" and letting off some steam depends on one's perspective. Vice President Mike Pence attempted to assert the latter interpretation, arriving on stage after Trump had concluded and making relatively normal remarks about "the integrity of the vote," while of course praising Trump in fulsome terms and urging him to "make America great again, again."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s Supreme Court is hearing new ‘religious freedom’ case that could ‘radically reshape’ US law

Published

33 mins ago

on

November 4, 2020

By

Even though President Donald Trump's re-election chances are still uncertain, one thing that is locked in is a conservative majority on the Supreme Court.

Daily Beast columnist Jay Michaelson argues that the Supreme Court, which has been swung to the right by Trump appointees, is about to implement some legal doctrines that will radically reshape the law in the United States.

In particular, Michaelson cites how the Trump-appointed justices have written about the issues surrounding the Fulton v. City of Philadelphia case that the court is expected to take up this week.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Historian explains how post-election America will still be deeply divided

Published

36 mins ago

on

November 4, 2020

By

No matter who wins the election, Americans should not expect to see a heightened sense of national unity or higher levels of satisfaction with the political system in the months to come.  A preponderance of evidence suggests that today’s political and ideological divisions have been building for so long that no single candidate or policy agenda could possibly reverse them.  Congressional gridlock, eroding public trust, and partisan polarization are not media creations; they are observable and measurable realities.  Tackling these issues will be a long, arduous task—if it can be done at all.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE