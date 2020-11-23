Quantcast
Connect with us

Former Michigan Republican senator destroyed during election certification meeting

Published

1 min ago

on

former Michigan Republican Sen. Patrick Colbeck (Photo: Screen capture)

Michigan held its electors’ meeting to certify the state’s election on Monday, only to be flooded with conspiracy theories. At the same time, a Republican member of the Michigan Board of State Canvassers even pushed the false idea that he can refuse to certify the election.

At one point, former Michigan Republican Sen. Patrick Colbeck ranted that electronic voting “computers were connected to the internet.” He alleged that because tabulators were connected they were “attempting to subvert the election and hide the fact that they were doing so.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Democratic member, Julie Matuzak, finally cut into his rant telling Colbeck “If you have evidence of fraud, have you submitted it to the Attorney General?”

Colbeck said he hasn’t submitted anything to the attorney general.

The AG announced that she never received any complaint or any evidence of fraud and that had her office heard such a complaint they would certainly investigate.

ADVERTISEMENT

See the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Former Michigan Republican senator destroyed during election certification meeting

Published

1 min ago

on

November 23, 2020

By

Michigan held its electors' meeting to certify the state's election on Monday, only to be flooded with conspiracy theories. At the same time, a Republican member of the Michigan Board of State Canvassers even pushed the false idea that he can refuse to certify the election.

At one point, former Michigan Republican Sen. Patrick Colbeck ranted that electronic voting "computers were connected to the internet." He alleged that because tabulators were connected they were "attempting to subvert the election and hide the fact that they were doing so."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Biden’s first 7 cabinet picks: ‘all-star’ ‘dream team’ of experienced policymakers and ‘genuinely good people’

Published

16 mins ago

on

November 23, 2020

By

President-elect Joe Biden has announced several of his top cabinet picks and by far the response has been overwhelmingly positive from experts in their fields.

The Transition Team has just put out a short video on the first set of nominees:

“America is back at the table.”

pic.twitter.com/MTSz71oV3q

— TJ Ducklo (@TDucklo) November 23, 2020

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Pennsylvania Supreme Court shoots down Trump’s lawsuit — and overturns one of his wins

Published

27 mins ago

on

November 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was suffering under a 2-35 win/loss rate for his election lawsuits, but the Pennsylvania Supreme Court just changed that.

According to Democratic attorney Marc Elias, "Pennsylvania Supreme Court AFFIRMS our 5 victories in Philadelphia and REVERSES our one loss in Allegheny County."

The suit was attempting to throw out ballots legally cast.

https://twitter.com/JoshShapiroPA/status/1330976361293488128

"Guided by these principles and for the reasons discussed at length in this opinion, we conclude that the Election Code does not require boards of elections to disqualify mail-in or absentee ballots submitted by qualified electors who signed the declaration on their ballot’s outer envelope but did not handwrite their name, their address, and/or date, where no fraud or irregularity has been alleged," the court said in the opinion Monday.

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE