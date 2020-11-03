Fox & Friends host insists Trump ‘has a say in whether he wins or not’
On Fox News Tuesday, with polls on the verge of opening, “Fox & Friends” co-anchor Brian Kilmeade defended President Donald Trump’s repeated demands for the vote count to end on Tuesday night, regardless of how many ballots are still outstanding.
“Jen O’Malley, Joe Biden’s campaign manager, said this: ‘Under no scenario will Donald Trump be declared a victor on Election Night,'” said Kilmeade. “Really? … Isn’t that interesting? I think the president has a say in whether he wins or not. I didn’t know Jen O’Malley would be ultimately deciding who the ultimate victor is.”
Brian Kilmeade is Mad that Biden’s campaign manager said Trump won’t be declared a winner tonight, because “I think the president has a say in whether he wins or not” pic.twitter.com/YoohILio2N
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 3, 2020
