Fox & Friends host insists Trump ‘has a say in whether he wins or not’

MSNBC's Steve Kornacki broke down the electoral map, and he predicted what Americans might know about the results by Election Night.

The "Morning Joe" contributor looked at polling in the final days of the race and found that Joe Biden seemed to have an easier path to 270 electoral votes than President Donald Trump -- and he said that picture might be clear relatively early.

"What this sets up in the first three or four hours of Election Night are a series of make-or-break tests for Donald Trump in states he carried in 2016," Kornacki said. "States where the polling, as you have been talking about, is very shaky for him, if he's unable to flip any blue states from 2016, and if he's unable to pull off a hail-Mary pass in a Wisconsin or a Michigan, then all five of the states, any one of them would be an elimination contest."