Fox & Friends host urges Trump to start working with Biden on transition
Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade on Wednesday urged President Donald Trump to accept reality and start working with President-elect Joe Biden during the presidential transition period.
Although Kilmeade encouraged Trump to keep fighting his legal battles trying to overturn the results of the election, he nonetheless said that the president should cooperate with efforts to give Biden national security briefings and information on the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“I think the president of the United States, as he continues to fight on… I think it’s in the best interest if he starts coordinating on the virus, starts coordinating with security, with the Biden team” he said. “Just brief them… so we don’t drop the ball.”
Trump so far has refused to concede the election to Biden and has even been purging federal officials who have pushed back against his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
Watch the video below.
Brian Kilmeade says “it’s in the country’s best interest if [Trump] starts coordinating” with President-elect Biden on COVID-19 and security: “Just brief them … so we don’t drop the ball in a little while.” pic.twitter.com/rJF6NOXnGl
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 18, 2020
Trump is purging officials who commit the ‘unforgivable sin of telling the truth’: CNN’s Berman
CNN's John Berman on Wednesday teed off on President Donald Trump for firing Chris Krebs, the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency who made waves in recent days by debunking false 2020 election fraud claims.
Berman started off by calling out Trump for attacking "dedicated civil servants while simultaneously trying to undermine the outcome of an election."
Indians watch with a mix of pride and skepticism as Kamala Harris prepares to become US VP
n India, all eyes will be on Kamala Harris when she becomes US vice president in January. FRANCE 24 traveled to her ancestral village to see what the locals think of her election.
In the Southern Indian village of Thulasendrapuram, where Kamala Harris’ ancestors come from, people are filled with pride at her election and celebrated the Democrat’s victory with a huge prayer in the temple.
“We are sure she will do a good job,” one woman said. “That’s a given.”
Another woman said she was more inspired by her gender than by her ethic origin. Harris has shown women “how to be successful and brave,” the woman said.