Fox & Friends host urges Trump to start working with Biden on transition

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade on Wednesday urged President Donald Trump to accept reality and start working with President-elect Joe Biden during the presidential transition period.

Although Kilmeade encouraged Trump to keep fighting his legal battles trying to overturn the results of the election, he nonetheless said that the president should cooperate with efforts to give Biden national security briefings and information on the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“I think the president of the United States, as he continues to fight on… I think it’s in the best interest if he starts coordinating on the virus, starts coordinating with security, with the Biden team” he said. “Just brief them… so we don’t drop the ball.”

Trump so far has refused to concede the election to Biden and has even been purging federal officials who have pushed back against his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Watch the video below.