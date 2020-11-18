Trump is purging officials who commit the ‘unforgivable sin of telling the truth’: CNN’s Berman
CNN’s John Berman on Wednesday teed off on President Donald Trump for firing Chris Krebs, the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency who made waves in recent days by debunking false 2020 election fraud claims.
Berman started off by calling out Trump for attacking “dedicated civil servants while simultaneously trying to undermine the outcome of an election.”
“The president fired a key official at the Department of Homeland Security, whose crime apparently was to protect the integrity of the election and who committed the unforgivable sin in Trump World of telling the truth about the absence of widespread fraud,” Berman said.
He then explained that Trump is now openly encouraging Republicans in swing states to refuse to certify the results of the 2020 election in a desperate bid to cling to power.
“The question is not just how far will the president go — we know the answer to that, there’s no limit,” Berman warned. “The real question is how far will Republicans let him go? There’s been this idea that their acquiescence is all performance art, a game, walking around like Russell Crowe in ‘Gladiator,’ shouting, ‘Are you not entertained?!’ This morning, the answer to that, at least, is ‘no.'”
Watch the video below.
2020 Election
Indians watch with a mix of pride and skepticism as Kamala Harris prepares to become US VP
n India, all eyes will be on Kamala Harris when she becomes US vice president in January. FRANCE 24 traveled to her ancestral village to see what the locals think of her election.
In the Southern Indian village of Thulasendrapuram, where Kamala Harris’ ancestors come from, people are filled with pride at her election and celebrated the Democrat’s victory with a huge prayer in the temple.
“We are sure she will do a good job,” one woman said. “That’s a given.”
Another woman said she was more inspired by her gender than by her ethic origin. Harris has shown women “how to be successful and brave,” the woman said.
2020 Election
Small networks boosted as Trump supporters reject Fox
Tens of thousands of Donald Trump supporters, disbelieving the presidential election results and increasingly frustrated by the conservative Fox News, are turning -- often at the president's urging -- to smaller, right-wing channels OAN and Newsmax, which still refuse to call the race for Joe Biden.
"Democrats planned a coup on the president on the United States," One America News Network (OAN) anchor Christina Bobb insisted Monday. "And Biden still lost!
"Trump is getting a second term," she added.
Ten days since Joe Biden was declared president-elect by all the major US news stations, OAN has refused to cave.
2020 Election
‘Fired for telling the truth’: Legal experts blast Donald Trump for firing top cybersecurity chief
President Donald Trump has just fired Chris Krebs, the nation's first Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) via Tweet Tuesday night. Krebs's agency had published the now famous report that determined the 2020 presidential election was the "most secure" in U.S. history.
“There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,” the report stated.