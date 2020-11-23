Fox News host warns ‘Thanksgiving rules’ are a ‘Marxist’ plot to ‘penetrate American families’

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy called for Thanksgiving celebrations in spite of coronavirus risks an act of “civil disobedience.”

She and other broadcasters on the network have attacked Oregon Gov. Kate Brown over her two-week order limiting indoor gatherings to six people, and she encouraged residents to call law enforcement to report violations.

“We are already violating all kinds of not just Thanksgiving rules, but apparently we are environmental terrorists, too, for having this too many children,” Campos-Duffy began. “There are many things that the Duffy family has violated. Look, they also turn people, their neighbors, in in China and in the Soviet Union. This is so un-American, and right now just keeping your family Thanksgiving tradition seems like an act of civil disobedience. I say the home is sacred, what we do inside of our homes is our business, and I want the government out of it.”

“Believe me, big government, Marxism, this is one space they have been trying to penetrate for a long time, which are American families,” she added. “I can tell you this, Brian, Ainsley and Steve, Americans care more about their grandmothers and their parents more than the government. They know how to take the right precautions to care for grandma whether it was — I know people self-quarantining ahead of Thanksgiving holidays. They are driving instead of flying. People know how to do this, and they don’t need the government or nosy neighbors turning them in.”