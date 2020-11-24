Quantcast
Fox News looking to ‘buy Trump off’ rather than lose his fans to rival network

Donald Trump appears on Fox and Friends (Screen cap).

Rupert Murdoch is considering buying off President Donald Trump to keep him from stealing some of his Fox News audience.

The president reportedly has considered launching his own network or joining another to rival the conservative Fox News, which has drawn his ire for perceived disloyalty, and Vanity Fair reported that Murdoch has considered making an offer Trump can’t refuse.

“Rupert is going to make a humongous offer,” one of the sources said. “The thinking is, Let’s buy Trump off so he shuts the f*ck up.”

Two sources told Vanity Fair that Trump’s attacks are alarming the Murdoch family, and they’re mulling a plan to offer the soon-to-be ex-president a $100 million package that would include HarperCollins publishing his memoir and Fox News bringing him on board as a contributor or show host.

However, a source denied that HarperCollins would make an offer for the memoir.


