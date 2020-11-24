Fox News pundit gets shut down for saying she’s ‘not impressed’ by diversity in Biden’s cabinet

Fox News contributor Richard Fowler shut down conservative pundit Rachel Campos-Duffy on Tuesday after she said that Americans are “not impressed” by the diversity in President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming administration.

“You can have a problem with the ideology of many of these individuals that Joe Biden has selected,” Fowler explained during a segment on Fox News. “But you cannot question their qualifications and their abilities to do this job.”

“Let’s just think about this for a minute,” he continued. “No matter what party you’re in, you have to acknowledge that the Biden campaign and the Biden transition team is really looking forward facing. For the first time in American history, we’ll have a woman vice president, we’ll have a woman running national intelligence, we’ll have an African-American woman at the U.N., we’ll have a Latino man running Homeland Security. This is what America looks like.”

Campos-Duffy refused to let the segment end without a response.

“I don’t think Americans are impressed with this identity politics approach to filling up the government,” she complained.

Fowler interrupted: “I think the 80 million of them that voted for Joe Biden is very much impressed with this current cabinet selection.”

