Fox News reporter dismisses Giuliani’s bonkers news conference: ‘So much of what he said was simply not true’

In the wake of a press conference riddled with unsubstantiated claims headed by Rudy Giuliani and other members of President Trump’s effort to overturn the election results, Fox News reporter Kristin Fisher reiterated what many of the administration’s critics have been saying: there’s nothing there.

“That was certainly a colorful news conference from Rudy Giuliani, but it was light on facts. So much of what he said was simply not true, or has already been thrown out in court,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fisher went on to say that Giuliani’s allegations of a “nationwide conspiracy” to hand the election to Joe Biden contained no “hard evidence,” adding that many of the things Giuliani says in public are different than what he’s said in court.

Watch the full segment below: