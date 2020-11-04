Fox’s Chris Wallace blasts Trump for making an ‘extremely flammable situation’ even worse

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace blasted President Donald Trump’s demand to throw the election to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The president called for an end to voting — which stopped Tuesday evening across the country — and claimed his campaign would appeal to the court, where he recently got a third nominee confirmed.

“This is an extremely flammable situation and the president just threw a match into it,” Wallace said. “He hasn’t won these states. Nobody is saying he’s won the states. The states haven’t said that he’s won. This goes right back to what Joe Biden has said, which is that the president doesn’t get to say that he’s won states, the American people get to say it, state officials get to declare it.”

“I don’t know whether he literally means it, but he said we will be going to the Supreme Court because ‘we want all the voting to stop,'” Wallace continued. “The voting to stop, yes, but vote counting? These states, by state law, all have the opportunity and states routinely are unable to count votes be Election Night or early into the morning the day after the election, and it goes on for days. Now, there may be a question of how long you can continue to accept ballots, but there’s no question that all these states can continue to count votes for days.”

“They don’t have to certify for weeks who has won the state,” he added. “That was what happened in Florida back in 2000, so I don’t know if he literally meant that he’s going to try to stop the counting of the vote, but I would think that would be extremely inflammatory and, frankly, I don’t think it’s something that the courts would allow.”