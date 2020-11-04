Quantcast
Connect with us

Fox’s Chris Wallace blasts Trump for making an ‘extremely flammable situation’ even worse

Published

1 min ago

on

Chris Wallace appears on Fox News (screen grab)

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace blasted President Donald Trump’s demand to throw the election to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The president called for an end to voting — which stopped Tuesday evening across the country — and claimed his campaign would appeal to the court, where he recently got a third nominee confirmed.

“This is an extremely flammable situation and the president just threw a match into it,” Wallace said. “He hasn’t won these states. Nobody is saying he’s won the states. The states haven’t said that he’s won. This goes right back to what Joe Biden has said, which is that the president doesn’t get to say that he’s won states, the American people get to say it, state officials get to declare it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know whether he literally means it, but he said we will be going to the Supreme Court because ‘we want all the voting to stop,'” Wallace continued. “The voting to stop, yes, but vote counting? These states, by state law, all have the opportunity and states routinely are unable to count votes be Election Night or early into the morning the day after the election, and it goes on for days. Now, there may be a question of how long you can continue to accept ballots, but there’s no question that all these states can continue to count votes for days.”

“They don’t have to certify for weeks who has won the state,” he added. “That was what happened in Florida back in 2000, so I don’t know if he literally meant that he’s going to try to stop the counting of the vote, but I would think that would be extremely inflammatory and, frankly, I don’t think it’s something that the courts would allow.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Here’s what the media never grasped about the psychology of Trump voters

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 4, 2020

By

The orange spray-tan was barely wiped off Donald Trump's inauguration Bible before the mainstream media went on Trump Voter Remorse Watch. Working off a common but incorrect understanding of human psychology — that, given evidence and time, people come to regret their worst decisions — journalists kept interviewing Trump voters over and over, in "heartland" diners and farm fields and gargantuan exurban malls, in search of evidence that doubts were starting to creep in.

I found the whole thing exhausting fairly quickly. In June 2017, I published an article in which I concluded, after interviewing psychological experts, that "the answer to the question of when Trump voters will come around is somewhere between 'a long, long time from now' and more likely 'never.'"

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Progressive ‘squad’ expands in the House as world awaits presidential result

Published

6 mins ago

on

November 4, 2020

By

With the world anxiously awaiting the results of a presidential race that some have called "a matter of life and death," the four progressive congresswomen who burst onto the national political scene in 2018 and quickly became known collectively as "the Squad" expanded their informal team in the U.S. House on Tuesday by at least four.

After two years of causing "good trouble" on Capitol Hill, Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) were all declared the projected winners of their respective reelection races. They were joined by congressional newcomers Jamaal Bowman and Mondaire Jones, both of New York, along with Missouri's Cori Bush and Marie Newman in Illinois—all of whom were declared as likely winners.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Biden campaign condemns Trump false victory claim as ‘naked effort to take away the democratic rights of American citizens’

Published

8 mins ago

on

November 4, 2020

By

With millions of votes still left to count and several key battleground states very much up for grabs, the Biden campaign issued a statement early Wednesday morning denouncing President Donald Trump's false declaration of victory, completely baseless claims of fraud, and threat to take his complaints to the right-wing U.S. Supreme Court as "a naked effort to take away the democratic rights of American citizens."

"The president's statement tonight about trying to shut down the counting of duly cast ballots was outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect," said Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon. "Having encouraged Republican efforts in multiple states to prevent the legal counting of these ballots before Election Day, now Donald Trump is saying these ballots can't be counted after Election Day either."

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE