Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Full blown civil war’ erupts among Georgia GOP: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

Republicans in Georgia face two crucial Senate runoff elections in January — but the state’s biggest newspaper is reporting that Georgia Republicans are spending much of their time right now fighting amongst themselves.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that “a full-blown civil war has erupted at a moment when Republicans can least afford it,” sparked in part by President Donald Trump’s false claims that the state was “stolen” from him in the 2020 election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tensions have reportedly only grown since Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said that a hand recount of all the state’s ballots had confirmed that President-elect Joe Biden narrowly defeated Trump in the Peach State.

Karla Jacobs, a conservative writer who is a critic of the president, told the AJC that the current fight will show which Republicans are serious about governing in a constitutional republic.

“The GOP has got to decide who they want to be going forward,” she said. “Are they going to be the party of rude loudmouth culture warriors, or are they going to be the party of sound government? They can’t be both, and they obviously can’t put together a lasting statewide coalition by trying to be both.”

Allen Peake, a former GOP state legislator from Macon, tells the AJC that Trump’s diehard supporters are simply too intimidating for many Georgia Republicans to defy.

“If you are an elected official, and want a future in politics, you have to fear the wrath of Trump,” he said. “And to me, that’s not a healthy scenario.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Conservatives give the Trump campaign a dose of reality: Biden won — so get over it

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

In the right-wing media, it isn't hard to find extremists who are more than happy to echo President Donald Trump's claims that the 2020 presidential election has been stolen from him because of widespread voter fraud — and they are urging Trump to fight to the bitter end. But not all conservative journalists go out of their way to promote nonsense conspiracy theories, and some of them are acknowledging that Joe Biden is now president-elect of the United States. The National Review's Andrew C. McCarthy and Commentary's Noah Rothman, in articles published this week, lay out some reasons why Trump's last-ditch efforts to change the election results aren't working.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump exhibiting signs of ‘hypomania’ following election defeat: psychiatrist

Published

6 mins ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

In a column for USA Today, a psychiatrist affiliated with Weill Cornell Medical Center claimed that, based upon Donald Trump's recent actions since losing the election to former Vice President Joe Biden, it appears that the president might be experiencing symptoms of "hypomania" which could cause a break with reality.

Writing in partnership with Norman Ornstein of the American Enterprise Institute, Dr. Kenneth Paul Rosenberg claimed that it appears to him that the country may be endangered by the president's current state of mind.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Right-wing website buried in mockery for claiming Trump’s White House is ‘cordial and efficient’

Published

18 mins ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

The right-wing Federalist website was blasted with derision for claiming the infamously dysfunctional White House was "cordial and efficient."

Casey Mulligan, a former chief economist of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, has published a new book lauding President Donald Trump and his team, which stands in contrast to years of reporting based on inside sources and a parade of books published by other former officials and journalists who covered the administration.

"There are numerous books about President Trump and the supposed inner workings of the Trump White House," wrote The Federalist's Helen Raleigh. "Whether they were written by famed journalists or those who claimed to have worked closely with the president, majority of these books seem to only confirm what the president’s detractors already believed — that the president doesn’t know what he’s doing; he’s unpredictable; he spends all his time on tweeting false or exaggerated statements. Essentially, they argue the White House has been in a constant state of chaos."

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth LEARN MORE