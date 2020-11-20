‘Full blown civil war’ erupts among Georgia GOP: report

Republicans in Georgia face two crucial Senate runoff elections in January — but the state’s biggest newspaper is reporting that Georgia Republicans are spending much of their time right now fighting amongst themselves.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that “a full-blown civil war has erupted at a moment when Republicans can least afford it,” sparked in part by President Donald Trump’s false claims that the state was “stolen” from him in the 2020 election.
The tensions have reportedly only grown since Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said that a hand recount of all the state’s ballots had confirmed that President-elect Joe Biden narrowly defeated Trump in the Peach State.
Karla Jacobs, a conservative writer who is a critic of the president, told the AJC that the current fight will show which Republicans are serious about governing in a constitutional republic.
“The GOP has got to decide who they want to be going forward,” she said. “Are they going to be the party of rude loudmouth culture warriors, or are they going to be the party of sound government? They can’t be both, and they obviously can’t put together a lasting statewide coalition by trying to be both.”
Allen Peake, a former GOP state legislator from Macon, tells the AJC that Trump’s diehard supporters are simply too intimidating for many Georgia Republicans to defy.
“If you are an elected official, and want a future in politics, you have to fear the wrath of Trump,” he said. “And to me, that’s not a healthy scenario.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.