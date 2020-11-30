Quantcast
Connect with us

Georgia Republicans turn on Gov. Brian Kemp: He ‘will be primaried’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (Facebook)

Georgia Republicans were already unhappy with Gov. Brian Kemp, and his refusal to interfere in President Donald Trump’s election loss may have been the last straw.

Trump claims credit for Kemp’s election win two years ago, but he and other Republicans have withdrawn their support after the governor has declined to get involved in the president’s efforts to overturn his loss to Joe Biden in Georgia and other states, reported The Daily Beast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“[Kemp] will be primaried,” said Kay Godwin, the chair of the Pierce County GOP. “Just hoping and praying we get the right one this time.”

Some Republicans in the state remain irked that Kemp appointed Kelly Loeffler to an open Senate seat last year instead of Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), and the dual runoff elections Jan. 4 to decide both of the state’s Senate seats has inflamed intra-party tensions.

“You should have done something,” said former state GOP chair Rusty Paul. “That’s the mindset people have right now, that [Kemp] should have been more engaged. That’s a tough position to be in. That’s the same tough position that [Sen. David] Perdue and Loeffler find themselves in.”

“Georgia is such a competitive state right now that simply winning the primary isn’t enough anymore,” Paul added. “You’ve got to have your eyes focused on the general election. You can’t go out and primary the governor and take him down, or the secretary of state or another incumbent, and just assume … that you’re going to be successful in the general election.”

Trump supporters in Georgia believe Kemp should have called a special legislative session to make changes to absentee voting, or somehow deny certification of Biden’s win, and there’s a movement afoot to remove him from office before 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are committed to his removal,” says one anti-Kemp website that does not reveal its funder. “Recall? Impeachment? Primarying him?”

Many Georgia Republicans buy into the president’s baseless fraud allegations, and they’re waiting for Kemp to validate them.

“I will have to wait and see how all this plays out,” said Scott Jay, chair of the Newton County GOP. “I’ll vote based upon actions, upon results. He can show me solid results in a conservative manner moving forward, he may regain my vote.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Stupidity on steroids’: Senator blasts GOP for refusing to help Americans in COVID crisis before the holidays

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 30, 2020

By

It's beginning to seem that the only one who isn't concerned about the COVID-19 stimulus needs is the man running the U.S. Senate. In an MSNBC interview Monday, host Andrea Mitchell noted that Americans are about to not make their rent, much less have Christmas and Hanukkah presents.

The deadline is Dec. 11 and Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) is among the bipartisan group of legislators trying to end the stalemate. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is refusing to budge on a regulation that would protect corporations from being sued if they endanger workers or the community by refusing to institute protections from COVID-19. McConnell is demanding a five-year ban on lawsuits for corporations, even though the vaccine is said to be available to all Americans next year. Wall Street is already concerned, wondering what it will take to spark a fire under him.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Rudy Giuliani tells GOP lawmakers to ‘take over’ election because of ‘5 million illegal aliens in Arizona’

Published

7 mins ago

on

November 30, 2020

By

Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, on Monday suggested that the Arizona legislature should "take over" the state's election after claiming that the state has 5 million undocumented immigrants.

Giuliani made the remarks during a meeting with Republican lawmakers in Phoenix.

"If they can locate a sufficient number of illegal immigrants voting illegally, that would have a bearing on the outcome of the election," the president's lawyer said. "And they're going to certify the vote apparently without doing it. You would have to be an idiot not to think that illegal aliens and immigrants vote, right?"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Senate Republicans already saying they’ll ‘freeze’ Biden’s judicial nominees

Published

22 mins ago

on

November 30, 2020

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has rushed through President Donald Trump's judicial nominees for nearly four years, but Joe Biden can't expect to enjoy that same sense of urgency once he takes office.

The president-elect will have far fewer vacancies to fill than Trump, who's had more than 200 judges and three Supreme Court nominees confirmed by the GOP majority, and Republicans are already signaling that will stop under Biden, reported Politico.

“The good news is that we’ve done a good job — and we’re not done, as you know — filling the vacancies that there are on the appellate courts to minimize the opportunity for more liberals on it,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND).

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE