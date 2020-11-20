Georgia results haven’t been certified after all — Sec State sends updated statement after announcing certification
After GOP shenanigans over the certification of the election results in Michigan became a national scandal, Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State now says the Peach State’s election results haven’t been certified after all.
“A few hours after Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) sent a news release certifying the state’s general-election results, including Biden as the winner of the state’s presidential vote, his office issued a correction that reversed the earlier announcement,” The Washington Post reported Friday.
“In that corrected statement, Raffensperger said that the count is ongoing and that he expected certification to be completed later Friday,” the newspaper noted. “The original announcement affirmed Biden’s narrow lead over President Trump after a hand recount of roughly 5 million votes cast for president, the largest recount of its kind in U.S. history. The secretary of state’s office on Thursday announced the results of the hand recount, which found that Biden led Trump by 12,284 votes in the audited results. The final votes resulted in a 0.0099 percent variation from the original margin.”
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is scheduled to hold a news conference at 5 p.m. eastern on Friday.
