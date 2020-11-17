Georgia secretary of state had witnesses on call when Lindsey Graham plotted to ‘throw out’ ballots
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said that at least two members of his staff witnessed Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) apparent effort to suppress the counting of legal votes in the state.
Raffensperger has told multiple media outlets that Graham had pushed him to throw out legally cast ballots.
“Sen. Graham implied for us to audit the envelopes and then throw out the ballots for counties who had the highest frequency error of signatures,” he explained to CBS on Tuesday.
Graham, however, has denied that he attempted to disqualify the ballots.
“That’s just ridiculous,” Graham told reporters this week. “If he feels threatened by that conversation, he’s got a problem. I actually thought it was a good conversation.”
But Raffensperger told The Wall Street Journal that there were witnesses on the call who could contradict Graham.
The Journal reported:
Mr. Raffensperger said that when he was contacted by Mr. Graham Friday, he thought the senator was calling about the state’s two senate races. After an initial conversation, Mr. Graham called back again and brought up the idea of invalidating absentee ballots from counties with higher rates of signature errors, Mr. Raffensperger said, adding that he had staffers with him on that call.
Mr. Raffensperger and his staffers agreed not to act on any of Mr. Graham’s suggestions, he said. “We have laws in place,” he said.
Embattled GOP senator suggests Trump’s presidency is over during private campaign meeting with Karl Rove
While President Donald Trump is fighting to keep his post-election legal battle, embattled Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) is turning his focus to his own run-off under the assumption that the president's election battle may already be over.
A report published by The Washington Post reveals Republican lawmakers are now concerned about how Trump's influence could impact the outcome of the Georgia runoff. Without the last two seats up for grabs, Republicans will lose control of the Senate.
Fabricated ballots, dead voters and other phantom fears from Trump supporters in Georgia
By 7 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, the windowless, cavernous hall six flights below street level at the Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta was bustling. Hundreds of county government employees wearing face masks were seated in pairs at 170 tables with pens, forms and bottles of hand sanitizer. They had come to manually count every vote for president in Fulton County, the epicenter of Joe Biden’s still unofficial 14,000-vote victory over President Trump.
Their task was sorting and counting more than half-a-million paper ballots cast in Georgia’s most populous county. As observers from political parties, campaigns and voting rights groups roved, watched and sometimes leered, the assembled librarians, social workers and other civil servants proceeded.