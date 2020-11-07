‘Get Rudy Giuliani off TV’: Rupert Murdoch’s tabloid begs Trump to behave with ‘dignity’

The right-wing tabloid owned by Fox News billionaire Rupert Murdoch called for President Donald Trump to stop pushing baseless conspiracy theories about the election in a new editorial.

“The math is looking near-impossible for President Trump to win re-election. But he should take pride in what he’s done for the nation and the world these last four years,” the New York Post wrote. “It’s a legacy he could easily run on in 2024 — if he quits the conspiracy-addled talk of a “stolen” election.”

“To lock in his legacy, though, Trump must rally Republicans to move forward — by behaving with dignity in the face of likely defeat,” the editorial board wrote.

“But the president’s aides have shown no evidence that the election was ‘stolen.’ Where Trump won several key states by razor-thin margins to take the White House in 2016, Biden seems to have done the same this year. It undermines faith in democracy, and faith in the nation, to push baseless conspiracies. Get Rudy Giuliani off TV. Ask for the recounts you are entitled to, wish Biden well, and look to the future,” the NY Post wrote. “If Trump persists in wild talk to the contrary, he’ll lead his people into irrelevance and marginalize his own voice. His years in the White House have transformed the nation, but refusing to let go now will make it easier for his enemies to undo it all.”