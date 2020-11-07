‘Get Rudy Giuliani off TV’: Rupert Murdoch’s tabloid begs Trump to behave with ‘dignity’
The right-wing tabloid owned by Fox News billionaire Rupert Murdoch called for President Donald Trump to stop pushing baseless conspiracy theories about the election in a new editorial.
“The math is looking near-impossible for President Trump to win re-election. But he should take pride in what he’s done for the nation and the world these last four years,” the New York Post wrote. “It’s a legacy he could easily run on in 2024 — if he quits the conspiracy-addled talk of a “stolen” election.”
“To lock in his legacy, though, Trump must rally Republicans to move forward — by behaving with dignity in the face of likely defeat,” the editorial board wrote.
“But the president’s aides have shown no evidence that the election was ‘stolen.’ Where Trump won several key states by razor-thin margins to take the White House in 2016, Biden seems to have done the same this year. It undermines faith in democracy, and faith in the nation, to push baseless conspiracies. Get Rudy Giuliani off TV. Ask for the recounts you are entitled to, wish Biden well, and look to the future,” the NY Post wrote. “If Trump persists in wild talk to the contrary, he’ll lead his people into irrelevance and marginalize his own voice. His years in the White House have transformed the nation, but refusing to let go now will make it easier for his enemies to undo it all.”
Jubilant Americans celebrate Donald Trump’s electoral defeat at spontaneous celebrations from coast-to-coast
From coast to coast, Americans jubilant over Joe Biden's presidential win on Saturday rushed into the streets, dancing, hooting, honking horns and singing on a day many had longed for after four turbulent years under President Donald Trump.
In spontaneous outbursts after news broke of the Democrat's win following nearly four nail-biting days of vote counting, they gathered outside the White House singing "goodbye" to Trump, celebrated outside Trump Tower in the president's native and very Democratic New York, and danced in the streets across the country in Los Angeles.
Trump was away golfing in neighboring Virginia when the news broke, and Biden supporters lined the streets of Washington as he returned to the White House. Trump, ever defiant, has not conceded defeat.
‘The meltdown has begun’: Trump mocked for tweeting in all caps that he’s refusing to concede after losing presidential race
President Donald Trump refused to concede after losing the 2020 presidential race on Saturday.
As he was returning to the White House from a day at his Virginia golf course, he had drive to by the jubilations on the streets of DC as Americans celebrated President-elect Joe Biden.
Once he was back in the White House, he tweeted lies in all capital letters -- falsely claiming he won the election.
Here's some of what people were saying about Trump's tweet:
