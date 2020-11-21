Giuliani blames ‘Big Tech’ and ‘Democrat censorship’ after he was obliterated by Pennsylvania judge
President Donald J. Trump lost his legal battle in the state of Pennsylvania Saturday, making it even more clear that President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Jan. 20.
The Trump campaign issued a statement via the president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. The statement blamed “big tech” and “Democrat censorship” for the president’s loss.
“There is so much evidence that in Pennsylvania, Democrats eliminated our opportunity to present 50 witnesses and other evidence that election officials blatantly ignored Pennsylvania’s law denying independent review. This resulted in 682,777 ballots being cast illegally, willingly or unwittingly,” the statement read. “This is just an extension of the Big Tech, Big Media, Corrupt Democrat censorship of damning facts the American public needs to know.”
The statement further read, “We are disappointed we did not at least get the opportunity to present our evidence at a hearing. Unfortunately the censorship continues.”
Read the Trump campaign’s statement on the Pennsylvania ruling below.
INBOX: Trump campaign statement on Pennsylvania ruling pic.twitter.com/qpguJ8YUpx
— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) November 22, 2020
