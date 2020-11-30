GOP Gov. Brian Kemp tells Trump he won’t break the law to help him steal Georgia
Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday responded to President Donald Trump’s latest attacks, in which the president demanded he conduct an impossible-to-perform election audit.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Kemp’s office responded to Trump on Monday and told him that the governor would not break the law to help him overturn the already-certified Georgia election results.
In particular, Kemp’s office took issue with Trump’s demand that he overrule Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger to conduct a signature-match audit of ballots, despite the fact that voters’ signatures were only used on the envelopes used to send in ballots, not the ballots themselves.
“Georgia law prohibits the governor from interfering in elections,” said Kemp spokesman Cody Hall. “The Secretary of State, who is an elected constitutional officer, has oversight over elections that cannot be overridden by executive order.”
Hall then insisted that Kemp would continue to follow the law and would not actively try to overturn the election results for the president.
“As the governor has said repeatedly, he will continue to follow the law and encourage the Secretary of State to take reasonable steps — including a sample audit of signatures — to restore trust and address serious issues that have been raised,” he said.
2020 Election
Trump’s efforts to undo the election are facing resistance from these Republicans in key battleground states
Critics of President Donald Trump — from liberals and progressives to right-wing Never Trump conservatives — are slamming Republicans in Congress who refuse to publicly acknowledge Joe Biden as president-elect or speak out against Trump's election-related lawsuits. But New York Times reporters Peter Baker and Kathleen Gray, in an article published on November 28, emphasize that in key battleground states, some of the people who have refused to indulge Team Trump's legal challenges and bogus election fraud claims are Republicans.
2020 Election
Trump’s team files fifth demand for Georgia to audit their ballot signatures as their campaign to overturn the election fizzles
President Donald Trump's campaign has filed its fifth demand for the state of Georgia to audit the signatures on ballots.
The statement from the Trump team said that the "Georgia secretary of state should perform an immediate audit of the signatures on all absentee ballot applications and absentee ballot envelopes received for the Nov. 3 General Election. The Trump Campaign estimates that between 38,250 and 45,626 illegal votes from absentee ballots alone were cast in the state of Georgia -- far beyond the Biden-Harris ticket's current margin of 12,670 votes."
https://twitter.com/JulesJester/status/1333460202948075526
2020 Election
Legal reporter shocked by Rudy Giuliani’s latest ‘breathtaking claim’ in fight over vote counting
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani held a press event in Arizona on Monday in which he lobbed out more false claims that the 2020 election was "stolen" from President Donald Trump.
Among other things, Giuliani alleged that that Arizona's process for picking its voting machines was "corrupt," even though he acknowledged he had no personal knowledge about how the process worked.
One claim, however, shocked Reuters legal reporter Brad Heath, who said it went beyond anything that Giuliani had argued before.