Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP governors already resisting Biden’s plan to manage the pandemic

Published

1 min ago

on

Kristi Noem (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Republican governors are already pushing back on president-elect Joe Biden’s plans to help bring the coronavirus pandemic under control.

The Democratic president-elect says he’ll personally call GOP governors in hopes of persuading them to impose mask mandates to slow the spread of the deadly virus, but Politico reports those efforts are probably doomed to fail.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If President-elect Biden is indeed confirmed to be the next president,” said Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, “and he approaches me about a mask mandate, I would not be going along with a mask mandate.”

Almost all of the 16 GOP governors who oppose statewide mask orders intend to reject Biden’s request, although some will impose new restrictions on businesses and public gatherings as the nation sets records for new cases on a daily basis.

“As far as a mandate, I’ve been very clear I don’t think this it’s the right thing to do,” said Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, who was infected earlier this year with the coronavirus. “This is a personal responsibility.”

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, whose state has been ravaged by the virus since it hosted the Sturgis motorcycle rally over the summer, remains unconvinced of the need for mandatory mask orders.

“Governor Noem has provided her people with the full scope of the science, facts, and data regarding the virus, and then she has trusted them to exercise their personal responsibility to make the best decisions for themselves and their loved-ones,” her spokesman Ian Fury wrote in an email. “She will not be changing that approach.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Some Republican governors — such as Alabama’s Kay Ivey and Indiana’s Eric Holcomb — issued mask orders months ago, and Utah’s Gary Herbert imposed one Sunday as the state’s hospitals became overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients, but some remain holdouts.

“We need to be nimble in our decision-making, but for the time-being, he’s confident the local-based approach is the most effective,” said a spokesperson for Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘The president is humiliated’ and doesn’t want to be seen in public: CNN’s John Harwood

Published

36 mins ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

CNN White House correspondent John Harwood on Friday said that President Donald Trump has not spoken in public for the past eight days because he's simply too embarrassed about his defeat at the hands of President-elect Joe Biden.

While talking with CNN host Jim Sciutto, Harwood explained why the president has completely disappeared from the public eye even though the novel coronavirus pandemic has been setting records for infections and hospitalizations over the last week.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump trade adviser falsely claims the president ‘clearly’ won the election and ‘there will be a second term’

Published

57 mins ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

One of President Donald Trump's top economic advisers seems to be having difficulty with basic arithmetic.

During an interview on Fox Business Friday, Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro said that the White House believed Trump had won the election and that it didn't need to do anything to accommodate President-elect Joe Biden during the transition period.

"We're moving forward here at the White House under the assumption that there will be a second Trump term," Navarro told Fox Business, per CNN's John Harwood. "Clearly the president won this election."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Democrats worry Trump administration is burying documents showing COVID failures, internal corruption: report

Published

58 mins ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

According to a report at the Daily Beast, Democratic lawmakers are growing increasingly suspicious that the administration of Donald Trump is delaying turning over transition information to staffers working for President-elect Joe Biden not so much out of fury that Trump lost but because they may be trying to bury information that could lead to investigations into the previous administration's failures.

Even more concerning is the belief that valuable evidence of failures to contain the spread of COVID-19 -- that could be used to avoid repeating mistakes -- is also being destroyed in an attempt to sabotage the new Biden administration.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE