GOP group under criminal investigation after auctioning MAGA hats with fake Trump signatures

“We are investigating criminal allegations involving the Lower Cape Fear Republican Women’s organization,” SBI spokeswoman Angie Grube confirmed to WECT. “It was a joint request from the Wilmington Police Department and the DA’s office.”

The two hats in question were falsely advertised by the LCFRW as being hand-signed by President Donald J. Trump. “The hats were reportedly auctioned off for $1,600. After the buyer purchased the hats, the signatures were determined to be digitally printed, not hand-signed by the president. They were therefore worth significantly less money,” WECT reported Monday.