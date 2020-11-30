GOP lawmaker torches Trump’s ‘mind-blowingly ridiculous’ election conspiracy theories
Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA) on Monday expressed exasperation about President Donald Trump’s latest election fraud conspiracy theories during a CNN interview on Monday.
During the interview, CNN host John Berman asked Riggleman what he made of Trump musing on Sunday that both the FBI and the United States Department of Justice were in on a conspiracy theory to fraudulently remove him from office despite the fact that he lost the 2020 election by more than 6 million votes.
“It sounds like desperation,” replied Riggleman, who will not be returning to Congress after being defeated by a right-wing challenger earlier this year. “But it’s also mind-blowingly ridiculous to think that all of these agencies would work in tandem, somehow across 50 states. Think about that: 50 states, knowing all the individual processes, being able to pay off all the systems admins, all the IT individuals, all the poll watchers, to do that would be almost impossible.”
He then implored Trump to stop uncorking these wild conspiracy theories for the good of the country.
“The president has to stop bloviating on this preposterous ridiculousness,” he said. “Most people in the intelligence world are scratching their heads saying, ‘You need to stop it.’ It could be radicalizing people based on data that is just faulty.”
Watch the video below.
