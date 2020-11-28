‘I’m so damn sick of it’: GOP lawmaker calls party’s election challenges a ‘massive grift’

On Saturday, Forbes released an interview with Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA), in which the outgoing lawmaker offered blistering criticism of his party’s extremism and attacks on democracy.
Riggleman, a one-term lawmaker who was denied re-nomination in Virginia due in part to officiating a same-sex wedding, blasted President Donald Trump’s legal challenges to the election, and his appeals to rank-and-file voters for money to help him in the fight, as a “massive grift” and “just money-making for the 2024 election” that his fellow Republicans recognize but are too cowardly to call out. He added that some 30 to 40 Republican lawmakers have privately admitted Joe Biden won the election but won’t say it publicly.
Disclaimers from Trump’s own campaign reveal much of the legal fundraising is actually going to settle debts for the presidential campaign.
Riggleman also slammed Trump for refusing to condemn the QAnon conspiracy theory saying, Trump is “embracing theories and groups that are dehumanizing and have an anti-Semitic base” and “groups that are just anti-American.”
And he laid into General Services Administration director Emily Murphy, who held out until this week before signing the paperwork to begin the president-elect’s transition, saying that it was all due to “fear of losing [her] tribe … I’m so damn sick of it. I’m sick of it.”
You can read more here.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.