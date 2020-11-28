‘I’m so damn sick of it’: GOP lawmaker calls party’s election challenges a ‘massive grift’

On Saturday, Forbes released an interview with Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA), in which the outgoing lawmaker offered blistering criticism of his party’s extremism and attacks on democracy.

Riggleman, a one-term lawmaker who was denied re-nomination in Virginia due in part to officiating a same-sex wedding, blasted President Donald Trump’s legal challenges to the election, and his appeals to rank-and-file voters for money to help him in the fight, as a “massive grift” and “just money-making for the 2024 election” that his fellow Republicans recognize but are too cowardly to call out. He added that some 30 to 40 Republican lawmakers have privately admitted Joe Biden won the election but won’t say it publicly.

Disclaimers from Trump’s own campaign reveal much of the legal fundraising is actually going to settle debts for the presidential campaign.

Riggleman also slammed Trump for refusing to condemn the QAnon conspiracy theory saying, Trump is “embracing theories and groups that are dehumanizing and have an anti-Semitic base” and “groups that are just anti-American.”

And he laid into General Services Administration director Emily Murphy, who held out until this week before signing the paperwork to begin the president-elect’s transition, saying that it was all due to “fear of losing [her] tribe … I’m so damn sick of it. I’m sick of it.”

