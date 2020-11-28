Quantcast
Connect with us

‘I’m so damn sick of it’: GOP lawmaker calls party’s election challenges a ‘massive grift’

Published

2 mins ago

on

U.S. President Donald Trump and Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell tried to move past the tensions that followed the collapse of the healthcare reform effort on Monday with a show of unity that focused on tax reform and other items on the Republican agenda.

On Saturday, Forbes released an interview with Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA), in which the outgoing lawmaker offered blistering criticism of his party’s extremism and attacks on democracy.

Riggleman, a one-term lawmaker who was denied re-nomination in Virginia due in part to officiating a same-sex wedding, blasted President Donald Trump’s legal challenges to the election, and his appeals to rank-and-file voters for money to help him in the fight, as a “massive grift” and “just money-making for the 2024 election” that his fellow Republicans recognize but are too cowardly to call out. He added that some 30 to 40 Republican lawmakers have privately admitted Joe Biden won the election but won’t say it publicly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Disclaimers from Trump’s own campaign reveal much of the legal fundraising is actually going to settle debts for the presidential campaign.

Riggleman also slammed Trump for refusing to condemn the QAnon conspiracy theory saying, Trump is “embracing theories and groups that are dehumanizing and have an anti-Semitic base” and “groups that are just anti-American.”

And he laid into General Services Administration director Emily Murphy, who held out until this week before signing the paperwork to begin the president-elect’s transition, saying that it was all due to “fear of losing [her] tribe … I’m so damn sick of it. I’m sick of it.”

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former Trump adviser Bolton urges president to launch ‘pre-emptive strike’ on Iran

Published

14 mins ago

on

November 28, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's former National Security Advisor is urging him to launch a pre-emptive military attack on Iran.

Ambassador John Bolton called for a strike one day after Trump tweeted approvingly about the assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh near Tehran.

Bolton, a neoconservative who is known as a war hawk, accused Iran seeking nuclear weapons for terrorism. However, former CIA Director John Brennan says the assassination itself was "state-sponsored terrorism."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

House Republicans want to censure Dem colleague for suggesting Giuliani disbarment: report

Published

51 mins ago

on

November 28, 2020

By

On Saturday, Fox News reported that several House Republicans are introducing a resolution seeking to censure Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) for calling for President Donald Trump's attorney and ally Rudy Giuliani to be disbarred.

The resolution is being sponsored by Reps. Andy Biggs and Debbie Lesko (R-AZ), Andy Harris (R-MD), Warren Davidson (R-OH), and Randy Weber, (R-TX). It proclaims that Trump's campaign “has a legal right to sue to ensure that each legal vote is counted and to challenge any illegal votes” and “each candidate running for public office in each state has the right to pursue every legal option to ensure ballot integrity and fair elections.”

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Critics say Trump can’t be trusted with America’s national secrets after leaving office — here’s why

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 28, 2020

By

Can a scorned President Donald Trump be trusted with the United States' national secrets after leaving office next year? It's a question floating around as the embattled president wages war on not only the Democratic Party but also certain aspects of his own party.

Former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer David Priess and other former intelligence officials are warning President-elect Joe Biden to forego the country's longstanding tradition of briefing the former president on international developments due to the potential threat he may pose after exiting the White House.

According to NBC News, Jack Goldsmith, who served as a senior U.S. Department of Justice official under the George W. Bush administration, expressed concern about Trump compared to past presidents who have left the office.

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE