GOP operatives rush out ad featuring Don Trump Jr. as they fear president’s fans will boycott Georgia runoff

Republicans are so worried about President Donald Trump’s fans boycotting the Georgia Senate runoff elections that they’ve pushed out an ad featuring the president’s eldest son to encourage them to vote.

Politico reports that Trump Jr.’s advisers have launched the Save the U.S. Senate PAC to drive up support for re-electing Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) this January, even as the president himself lobs angry attacks against Georgia’s Republican governor and secretary of state.

The group’s first action will be making a six-figure ad buy aimed at local TV stations and conservative talk radio that feature Trump Jr. urging supporters to back both Republican senators.

“Senior Republicans are alarmed that Donald Trump’s accusations of widespread voter fraud in Georgia and elsewhere, which he has not substantiated, will have the unintended side effect of discouraging his voters from turning out in the runoffs,” Politico reports. “The idea of a boycott has recently caught fire online, where Trump supporters have accused Georgia’s Republican senators up for election, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, of not doing enough to intervene in the state’s ballot counting.”