GOP operatives rush out ad featuring Don Trump Jr. as they fear president’s fans will boycott Georgia runoff
Republicans are so worried about President Donald Trump’s fans boycotting the Georgia Senate runoff elections that they’ve pushed out an ad featuring the president’s eldest son to encourage them to vote.
Politico reports that Trump Jr.’s advisers have launched the Save the U.S. Senate PAC to drive up support for re-electing Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) this January, even as the president himself lobs angry attacks against Georgia’s Republican governor and secretary of state.
The group’s first action will be making a six-figure ad buy aimed at local TV stations and conservative talk radio that feature Trump Jr. urging supporters to back both Republican senators.
“Senior Republicans are alarmed that Donald Trump’s accusations of widespread voter fraud in Georgia and elsewhere, which he has not substantiated, will have the unintended side effect of discouraging his voters from turning out in the runoffs,” Politico reports. “The idea of a boycott has recently caught fire online, where Trump supporters have accused Georgia’s Republican senators up for election, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, of not doing enough to intervene in the state’s ballot counting.”
Expert breaks down the ultimate goal of Trump’s ‘classic Russian-style disinformation campaign’
Jonathan Rauch, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institute, spoke with CNN's Brian Stelter on Sunday to explain the ultimate goal of President Donald Trump's false accusations of a rigged and stolen election.
Rauch was asked by Stelter if the issue is Trump is simply trapped in the delusion that he actually beat President-elect Joe Biden in the 2020 election.
"Is delusion a fair word for these election lies?" Stelter wondered.
"No, actually, I don't think it is," Rauch replied. "It's hard to know what's going on in the mind of the president, but you don't really need to. What you need to know is that what he is running right now is a classic Russian-style disinformation campaign of a type known as the firehose of falsehood. That's when you utilize every channel, not just media, but also the bully pulpit, even litigation to push out as many different stories and conspiracy theories and lies and half-truths as you possibly can in order to flood the zone if with disinformation."
More than one dozen Trump officials violated Hatch Act in month before the election
In an article published on CREW's website on Monday, November 2 — the day before the 2020 presidential election — CREW reporters Donald K. Sherman and Linnaea Honl-Stuenkel explain, "during the month of October, at least 16 Trump Administration officials have violated the Hatch Act a total of more than 60 times, in an unprecedented and escalating assault on the rule of law and the democratic process. President Trump has allowed — and encouraged — senior officials to use their government roles to take actions benefiting his reelection effort in its final weeks and days as Americans are casting their ballots."