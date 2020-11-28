GOP ripped for ‘bad faith and cynicism’ after Trump’s effort to overturn the election loses — again — in court

President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election failed again in court on Saturday.

“The PA Supreme Court dismisses the case brought by U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly that sought to overturn last year’s law creating no-excuse mail voting and to throw out those mail ballots cast in this election,” Philadelphia Inquirer correspondent Jonathan Lai reported Saturday. “This is the case the Commonwealth Court had earlier blocked certification in.”

Trump had been tweeting about the case after returning from his third day in a row of golf.

Specific allegations were made, and we have massive proof, in the Pennsylvania case. Some people just don’t want to see it. They want nothing to do with saving our Country. Sad!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2020

Attorney Ken White of the prominent Popehat Twitter account blasted Trump’s legal position.

“The Republican bad faith and cynicism here was just appalling: vote to approve the voting method, wait until after the election, then challenge it as unconstitutional to disenfranchise everyone who used it. Just genuinely sh*tty Americans,” White wrote.

