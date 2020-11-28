Quantcast
Trump launches post-golf flurry of lies about the election with lament about 'saving the country'

2 hours ago

Donald Trump plays golf at Trump National Doral (screen grab)

President Donald Trump took a break from his Camp David vacation on Saturday for a day of golf at his private, Virginia country club.

It was Trump’s third day in a row golfing and the 307th day of his presidency spent at a golf course. He was accompanied by Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump.

After flying back to Camp David on Marine One, Trump took to Twitter to complain about the 2020 presidential campaign, which he lost to Joe Biden.

He first took aim at Fox News. Despite the conservative network being one of his biggest backers, Trump is angry that the network reported that he lost the election to President-elect Biden.

Trump then went on to claim that the recounting of the vote in Wisconsin — which has so far only increased Biden’s lead — is not about recounting votes.

The fact Trump falsely claimed he had found “many illegal votes” earned him another disclaimer from Twitter.

He then complained that the judges rejecting his conspiracy theories “want nothing to do with saving our country.”

He again received a Twitter disclaimer.

Trump then lied about his Pennsylvania case, where he is not alleging fraud.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
CNN panel lights up Trump over 'the greatest hypocrisy' of his presidency

1 hour ago

November 28, 2020

President Donald Trump received harsh criticism on Saturday for golfing while continuing to push conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election, which Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

"In Wisconsin, President-elect Joe Biden has just picked up more votes in the state's recount. Remember, this is a recount that was requested by President Trump's campaign in its failing attempt to overturn the election results," CNN's Boris Sanchez reported. "The final count gave Biden a more than 180,000 vote edge over his rival in Milwaukee County and certified his victory."

"By the way, the recount cost millions of dollars, so the Trump team spent millions to lose even harder," he added.

Trump launches post-golf flurry of lies about the election with lament about 'saving the country'

2 hours ago

November 28, 2020

President Donald Trump took a break from his Camp David vacation on Saturday for a day of golf at his private, Virginia country club.

It was Trump's third day in a row golfing and the 307th day of his presidency spent at a golf course. He was accompanied by Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump.

After flying back to Camp David on Marine One, Trump took to Twitter to complain about the 2020 presidential campaign, which he lost to Joe Biden.

RNC's Ronna McDaniel's attempt to celebrate flipped seats blows up in her face in spectacular fashion

2 hours ago

November 28, 2020

Republican National Committee head Ronna Romney McDaniel had a rough day on Saturday after speaking before Georgia GOP voters unhappy with their state and imploring them to vote for Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in January's runoff for two key Senate seats.

It got worse when she tried to celebrate picking up 13 seats in the House, with many critics noting that she has been backing the president's claims of voter fraud which would mean -- by extension -- those House gains are suspect too.

In Georgia, McDaniel responded to complaints of “Why should we trust this [runoff] election when it’s already been decided?” by stating, “It’s not been decided. This is the key. It’s not been decided.”

