Trump launches post-golf flurry of lies about the election with lament about ‘saving the country’
President Donald Trump took a break from his Camp David vacation on Saturday for a day of golf at his private, Virginia country club.
It was Trump’s third day in a row golfing and the 307th day of his presidency spent at a golf course. He was accompanied by Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump.
President Trump and sons @DonaldJTrumpJr @EricTrump flew Marine One from Camp David in Maryland to the family owned and Trump branded golf property in Virginia today. pic.twitter.com/YXOLPryDDP
— Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) November 28, 2020
After flying back to Camp David on Marine One, Trump took to Twitter to complain about the 2020 presidential campaign, which he lost to Joe Biden.
He first took aim at Fox News. Despite the conservative network being one of his biggest backers, Trump is angry that the network reported that he lost the election to President-elect Biden.
.@FoxNews daytime is virtually unwatchable, especially during the weekends. Watch @OANN, @newsmax, or almost anything else. You won’t have to suffer through endless interviews with Democrats, and even worse!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2020
Trump then went on to claim that the recounting of the vote in Wisconsin — which has so far only increased Biden’s lead — is not about recounting votes.
The fact Trump falsely claimed he had found “many illegal votes” earned him another disclaimer from Twitter.
The Wisconsin recount is not about finding mistakes in the count, it is about finding people who have voted illegally, and that case will be brought after the recount is over, on Monday or Tuesday. We have found many illegal votes. Stay tuned!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2020
He then complained that the judges rejecting his conspiracy theories “want nothing to do with saving our country.”
He again received a Twitter disclaimer.
Specific allegations were made, and we have massive proof, in the Pennsylvania case. Some people just don’t want to see it. They want nothing to do with saving our Country. Sad!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2020
Trump then lied about his Pennsylvania case, where he is not alleging fraud.
The number of ballots that our Campaign is challenging in the Pennsylvania case is FAR LARGER than the 81,000 vote margin. It’s not even close. Fraud and illegality ARE a big part of the case. Documents being completed. We will appeal!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2020
2020 Election
CNN panel lights up Trump over ‘the greatest hypocrisy’ of his presidency
President Donald Trump received harsh criticism on Saturday for golfing while continuing to push conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election, which Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden.
"In Wisconsin, President-elect Joe Biden has just picked up more votes in the state's recount. Remember, this is a recount that was requested by President Trump's campaign in its failing attempt to overturn the election results," CNN's Boris Sanchez reported. "The final count gave Biden a more than 180,000 vote edge over his rival in Milwaukee County and certified his victory."
"By the way, the recount cost millions of dollars, so the Trump team spent millions to lose even harder," he added.
2020 Election
2020 Election
RNC’s Ronna McDaniel’s attempt to celebrate flipped seats blows up in her face in spectacular fashion
Republican National Committee head Ronna Romney McDaniel had a rough day on Saturday after speaking before Georgia GOP voters unhappy with their state and imploring them to vote for Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in January's runoff for two key Senate seats.
It got worse when she tried to celebrate picking up 13 seats in the House, with many critics noting that she has been backing the president's claims of voter fraud which would mean -- by extension -- those House gains are suspect too.
In Georgia, McDaniel responded to complaints of “Why should we trust this [runoff] election when it’s already been decided?” by stating, “It’s not been decided. This is the key. It’s not been decided.”