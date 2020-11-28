Trump launches post-golf flurry of lies about the election with lament about ‘saving the country’

President Donald Trump took a break from his Camp David vacation on Saturday for a day of golf at his private, Virginia country club.

It was Trump’s third day in a row golfing and the 307th day of his presidency spent at a golf course. He was accompanied by Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump.

President Trump and sons @DonaldJTrumpJr @EricTrump flew Marine One from Camp David in Maryland to the family owned and Trump branded golf property in Virginia today. pic.twitter.com/YXOLPryDDP — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) November 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

After flying back to Camp David on Marine One, Trump took to Twitter to complain about the 2020 presidential campaign, which he lost to Joe Biden.

He first took aim at Fox News. Despite the conservative network being one of his biggest backers, Trump is angry that the network reported that he lost the election to President-elect Biden.

.@FoxNews daytime is virtually unwatchable, especially during the weekends. Watch @OANN, @newsmax, or almost anything else. You won’t have to suffer through endless interviews with Democrats, and even worse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump then went on to claim that the recounting of the vote in Wisconsin — which has so far only increased Biden’s lead — is not about recounting votes.

The fact Trump falsely claimed he had found “many illegal votes” earned him another disclaimer from Twitter.

The Wisconsin recount is not about finding mistakes in the count, it is about finding people who have voted illegally, and that case will be brought after the recount is over, on Monday or Tuesday. We have found many illegal votes. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

He then complained that the judges rejecting his conspiracy theories “want nothing to do with saving our country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He again received a Twitter disclaimer.

Specific allegations were made, and we have massive proof, in the Pennsylvania case. Some people just don’t want to see it. They want nothing to do with saving our Country. Sad!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2020

Trump then lied about his Pennsylvania case, where he is not alleging fraud.

ADVERTISEMENT