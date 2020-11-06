GOP Senator Toomey slams Trump’s vote fraud claims: ‘The president’s allegations are not substantiated’

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) on Friday urged President Donald Trump to stop making wild and unfounded accusations of widespread voter fraud in his state.

While appearing on NBC’s “Today,” Toomey knocked the president for his widely criticized White House address on Thursday night in which he falsely accused Democrats of stealing the election from him in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

“I saw the president’s speech last night and it was very hard to watch,” he said. “The president’s allegations of large-scale fraud and theft of the election are not substantiated. I’m not aware of any significant wrongdoing here.”

Toomey also dismissed claims that something nefarious must be going on in Pennsylvania simply because it was taking a long time to count mail-in ballots, which have been used in unprecedented numbers this year thanks to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We had a massive quantity of mail-in ballots, many multiples more than what we’ve ever had before,” he said. “And election officials did a tremendous amount of work to be prepared for this but they weren’t allowed to start until election day and the process is somewhat labour intensive. So it is taking a long time and it’s going to take the time that it takes.”

Watch the video below.

“The president’s allegations of large-scale fraud and theft of the election are just not substantiated. I’m not aware of any significant wrongdoing here.” –@SenToomey pic.twitter.com/QOXCn6PFpM — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 6, 2020