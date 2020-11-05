Quantcast
Trump belittled for ‘temper tantrum’ White House address: ‘So embarrassing and pathetic’

1 min ago

President Trump speaking during a White House press briefing. (Screenshot)

On Thursday, President Donald Trump spent his evening press conference endlessly pushing conspiracy theories, and then left without taking a single question.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Anderson Cooper declares Trump is ‘like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun’

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

President Donald Trump gave an unhinged address to the nation on Thursday night.

Speaking from the White House briefing room, Trump pushed bizarre conspiracies theories alleging massive voter fraud.

There is no evidence to support Trump's position.

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was not impressed with Trump's speech.

"That is the President of the United States,"Cooper said. "That is the most powerful person in the world and we see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over," Cooper said.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

WATCH: Trump pushing crazy conspiracy theories from White House podium during Thursday evening address

Published

37 mins ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

On Thursday, President Donald Trump gave a White House press briefing, and opened with an immediate attack on the election process — even as ballot counts trended against him.

"If you count the legal vote, I easily win," said Trump. "If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us." There is no basis for this. He then went on to boast that this was a "red wave" year because Republicans kept the Senate and lost no seats in the House — neither of which has been confirmed yet.

"Media polling was election interference, in the truest sense of that word," he added, accusing people baselessly of running "suppression polls" to trick Republican voters into staying home.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Matt Gaetz attacks Nikki Haley for saying ‘the law must be followed’ on ballot count

Published

43 mins ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

On Thursday, President Donald Trump's former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley tweeted that "the law must be followed" in the ballot count and that "the truth will prevail."

We all owe @realDonaldTrump for his leadership of conservative victories for Senate, House, & state legislatures. He and the American people deserve transparency & fairness as the votes are counted. The law must be followed. We have to keep the faith that the truth will prevail.

— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) November 5, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 
