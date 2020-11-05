Trump belittled for ‘temper tantrum’ White House address: ‘So embarrassing and pathetic’
On Thursday, President Donald Trump spent his evening press conference endlessly pushing conspiracy theories, and then left without taking a single question.
The president is lying right now. Over and over and over.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 5, 2020
The President started this press conference saying that he was going to update us on their efforts to protect election integrity and now he is attacking election integrity
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) November 5, 2020
Wait until he gets perp-walked by Tish James. https://t.co/LdkBHaKirb
— Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) November 5, 2020
Trump is talking about illegal votes. Just a colossal liar. He doesn’t know how to do anything but lie.
Goodbye Clown!!!!!!
— Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) November 5, 2020
"Poll workers in Michigan were duplicating ballots" there is NO evidence of this! this is so irresponsible and dangerous, he is lying over and over and over right now
— lauren (@laurenhtexas) November 6, 2020
Was there any tucking involved?
— Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) November 5, 2020
Clown dictator: "They're trying to steal an election. They're trying to rig an election."
— Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) November 5, 2020
He’s so defeated. I love to see this! He just doesn’t understand how mail in ballots work!!! #TrumpIsLosing
— jason dogwood ™️🏳️🌈👬🏼🥀 (@jasondogwood) November 5, 2020
Trump thinks it's suspicious that people are appealing a court ruling after he has made numerous appeals to avoid having to hand over his tax returns. #TickTock
— Mark Gray (@rich29uk) November 5, 2020
President Trump said that the "Georgia election apparatus is run by Democrats." Georgia elections are overseen by the secretary of state Brad Raffensperger who is, in fact, a Republican.
— RobGobbleGobble (@RobGeorge) November 5, 2020
In all seriousness, this is a very public narcissistic collapse. On camera.
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 6, 2020
This is so embarrassing and pathetic.
— Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) November 5, 2020
He's throwing a temper tantrum on the way out.
— Krishan Patel (@IAmKrishanPatel) November 5, 2020
The most dangerous, traitorous speech ever delivered by a US president https://t.co/q8N6boZSV5
— Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) November 6, 2020
It's dangerous and CNN has no business airing it
— Niles Edward Francis (@NilesGApol) November 5, 2020
What a fucking coward. He sets the country on fire just now, and doesn’t take any questions.
What a fucking coward.
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 6, 2020
You guys realize he's never going to give a concession speech, right?
— 🐝 Paul Sharpie'd the AZ Trump Ballots 😷🥀🌐🥁 🦃 (@paulesq711) November 5, 2020
This will forever be known as the "FW:FW:FW:FW:FW: IMPORTANT" speech
— Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) November 5, 2020
“For the president to go out and claim that without any evidence of that is dangerous,” Santorum says on CNN of Trump’s claims of fraud. “It’s very disappointing – shocking at times – to hear the president say the things that he’s said.”
— Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) November 6, 2020
I guess we can kiss that peaceful transfer of power goodbye…
— Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) November 5, 2020
I can say one thing for certain: I will not miss this president’s constant whining and complaining.
— Chris (@RuralChrisLee) November 6, 2020
2020 Election
Anderson Cooper declares Trump is ‘like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun’
President Donald Trump gave an unhinged address to the nation on Thursday night.
Speaking from the White House briefing room, Trump pushed bizarre conspiracies theories alleging massive voter fraud.
There is no evidence to support Trump's position.
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was not impressed with Trump's speech.
"That is the President of the United States,"Cooper said. "That is the most powerful person in the world and we see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over," Cooper said.
2020 Election
WATCH: Trump pushing crazy conspiracy theories from White House podium during Thursday evening address
On Thursday, President Donald Trump gave a White House press briefing, and opened with an immediate attack on the election process — even as ballot counts trended against him.
"If you count the legal vote, I easily win," said Trump. "If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us." There is no basis for this. He then went on to boast that this was a "red wave" year because Republicans kept the Senate and lost no seats in the House — neither of which has been confirmed yet.
"Media polling was election interference, in the truest sense of that word," he added, accusing people baselessly of running "suppression polls" to trick Republican voters into staying home.
2020 Election
Matt Gaetz attacks Nikki Haley for saying ‘the law must be followed’ on ballot count
On Thursday, President Donald Trump's former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley tweeted that "the law must be followed" in the ballot count and that "the truth will prevail."
We all owe @realDonaldTrump for his leadership of conservative victories for Senate, House, & state legislatures. He and the American people deserve transparency & fairness as the votes are counted. The law must be followed. We have to keep the faith that the truth will prevail.
— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) November 5, 2020