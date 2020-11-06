‘Horrified’ national security officials making plans to deal with Trump if he refuses to accept election results: reports
According to a report from the Daily Beast, national security officials in Donald Trump’s administration are “horrified” by his accusations that there has been voter fraud in the 2020 election and are making plans for what to do should he refuse to step down if he loses.
After Trump made a national address on Thursday night making baseless charges about “illegal ballots” being cast, the Beast reports national security officials both in and out of the administration are saying the president’s comments are making their worst nightmares come true.
“Top national security officials say they have spent the days since the election tracking disinformation about the vote count, including Team Trump’s efforts to erode trust in the ballot tallying and reporting process. Despite working with the big social media companies to flag some of those falsities, officials say there is little they can do to prevent the president’s team from propagating disinformation in public—from Twitter to nationally televised press conferences,” the report from Erin Banco and Adam Rawnsley reports. ” With increasingly flagrant efforts by Trump to cast doubt on the vote tallies, officials are preparing for how to handle a situation in which the race is officially called for Joe Biden—and Trump refuses to concede.”
According to Dan Coats, the former director of national intelligence under Trump, the president is treading on dangerous ground.
“What’s happened here in the election is that people are standing up for integrity of the vote. The public seems to be assured enough that the legitimate ballots are being counted. The result will be what the result is,” he explained. “Candidates can say whatever they want to say but in the end it’s the facts that matter. The winner wins and the loser hopefully understands that with grace and accepts the loss.”
The report goes on to note that officials in the administration are gaming out what would happen if the president refused to accept the will of the voters.
With one official stating, “Based on what we saw today on Twitter and elsewhere… there’s a chance that things get even worse and we have to be prepared,” the report continues, “If that happens, according to two officials familiar with the matter, one of the options would be to have the FBI or the Department of Homeland Security make a public statement reaffirming the integrity of the results of the vote. Officials said there is no such plan currently in place but officials have discussed the possibility.”
You can read more here.
2020 Election
Trump sons stand by their father’s election claims
While Donald Trump's political allies remained silent or distanced themselves Thursday from the US president, increasingly alone in his fight against what he says is widespread election "fraud", his oldest sons declared their filial loyalty.
Donald Trump Jr., the eldest, called on his father in a tweet to wage "total war" against the cheating that he believes is tainting the presidential election.
The inflammatory tweet was framed by some, including the New York Post, as a clear sign of growing panic in the Trump camp over Joe Biden's chances of winning the White House.
"The best thing for America's future is for @realDonaldTrump to go to total war over this election to expose all of the fraud, cheating, dead/no longer in state voters, that has been going on for far too long," Don Jr. wrote on his Twitter account, where he regularly retweets conspiracy theories.
2020 Election
However the US election goes, Wall Street marches on
From the US presidential election to the state of the economy, on paper this week did not go well for Wall Street, and yet stock indices climbed ever higher.
Wall Street's preferred candidate President Donald Trump has lost key states and may indeed lose the White House. The US economy is still suffering from the coronavirus pandemic, and Congress could remain split between Democrats and Republicans for the next two years, meaning much-needed stimulus spending may come haltingly or be undersized.
The ingredients are all there for US stocks to plunge -- and yet the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up seven percent for the week and the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite Index rose nearly nine percent.
2020 Election
Trump Senate allies attack legitimacy of vote count
Two Senate allies of Donald Trump on Thursday warned that Republicans may reject the legitimacy of vote results if they turn against the embattled president.
As a few Republicans distanced themselves from Trump's unsubstantiated allegations of fraud in Tuesday's election, Senators Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz enthusiastically backed him in back-to-back appearances on Fox News.
"I'll tell you the president is angry and I'm angry and the voters ought to be angry," Cruz told the network's host Sean Hannity, whose evening show is a favorite of Trump.
Cruz alleged falsely that Pennsylvania's Democratic attorney general had ordered vote-counting in the state's largest city of Philadelphia "until Joe Biden wins."