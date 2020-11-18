GOP senators freaked out by ‘chaos’ of Trump’s post-election firings: ‘I don’t even know what’s normal anymore’

Republicans are alarmed by the flurry of firings President Donald Trump has made since losing the election, and are bracing for more “confusion and chaos.”

The president on Tuesday evening fired Chris Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, for contradicting Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud, and some GOP lawmakers criticized that move and his reshuffling of the top levels of the Pentagon, reported Politico.

“It’s the president’s prerogative, but I think it just adds to the confusion and chaos,” said Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), “and I’m sure I’m not the only one that would like some return to a little bit more of a — I don’t even know what’s normal anymore.”

Lawmakers expressed concern that Trump would spend his remaining weeks in the White House punishing officials he deemed as insufficiently loyal and implementing policies that would be difficult for Joe Biden to undo after his inauguration.

“There’s like a loyalty purge going on in the last month of the White House,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL). “It’s bad.”

Senators like Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Mitt Romney (R-UT) praised Krebs’ work securing the election, and others worried that more firings could follow after Trump also dismissed Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

“If it looks like there’s just a flurry of them, it will raise more questions,” said Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN).