GOPer Matt Gaetz tests positive for COVID-19: report

Published

6 mins ago

on

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) at the impeachment hearings (screengrab)

According to a report from Politico, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has tested positive for COVID-19.

Following reports that White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows had tested positive — along with other White House staffers — and it had been kept quiet, Gaetz reportedly fessed up that he also tested positive.

“GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida told multiple people on Capitol Hill and in the White House that he too had contracted the virus,” Politico is reporting.

The report notes that neither Gaetz or anyone from his staff replied to a request for comment.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
