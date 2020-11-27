GOP’s Mo Brooks destroyed for calling on Congress to overturn election results based on ‘Kraken’ lawsuit

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) cast doubt on Joe Biden’s election win in Georgia, citing the so-called “Kraken” lawsuits as proof, and called for Congress to reject the state’s electoral votes.

The Alabama Republican has already vowed not to ratify Biden’s victory, urged his colleagues to do the same to ensure a second term for President Donald Trump.

“IMHO, Joe Biden DID NOT win lawful vote majority in Georgia,” Brooks tweeted. “Per its right & duty, Congress should reject any Georgia submission of 16 electoral college votes for Joe Biden. That is EXACTLY what I hope to help do.”

“See below lawsuit for more! SORDID!” he added, including a link to two lawsuits filed by ousted Trump attorney Sidney Powell.

Those suits, which Powell compared to a mythical sea monster, merely rehash already debunked conspiracy theories and claims rejected by other courts — with plenty of misspellings.

IMHO, Joe Biden DID NOT win lawful vote majority in Georgia. Per its right & duty, Congress should reject any Georgia submission of 16 electoral college votes for Joe Biden. That is EXACTLY what I hope to help do. See below lawsuit for more! SORDID!https://t.co/B4wxjGZaaB — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) November 27, 2020

Brooks was widely mocked and condemned for trying to overturn the will of the voters on the flimsiest pretext.

Luckily, your humble opinion has jack to do with election results — area tweeter (@jesseltaylor) November 27, 2020

Why do you hate America? — Bob Brigham (@BobBrigham) November 27, 2020

You do your distrcoict proud. — Don’tEverTalkToTheHatThatWay (@Popehat) November 27, 2020

The lawsuit reads like it was written by a lunatic on quaaludes. It’s a conspiracy theory, and it will do nothing to alter Georgia’s certification. Giving this any credibility at all undermines your own. — James Treakle 🎬 (@JamesTreakle) November 27, 2020

I can’t believe I’m saying this but imho Alabama deserves better Congressional representation that you, Mr. Brooks — Dave 🏷 (@dave_et_al) November 27, 2020

Hi! Nice treason. You just be so proud. — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) November 27, 2020

I am really embarrassed for you. Can you imagine going to bat for #DiaperDon like this, lol — Diane Fantasy Island Adult Bookstore Kelly (@DianeKelly) November 27, 2020

Your opinion means exactly squat. The vote and subsequent hand audit found no fraud and confirmed Joe Biden’s win. What you are wanting to do is literally unAmerican. Though I doubt you are capable of it, you should be deeply ashamed. — melissa (@melisssper) November 27, 2020

do you realize that each of these suits is being dismissed as insulting gibberish by every court — Michael Booth (@mboothdenver) November 27, 2020

Thankfully, we rely on evidence in this country and not the opinions of hacks seeking to undermine the same electoral system that bestows upon them egregiously abused power. — Sharky 🦈 (@FailShark) November 27, 2020

Meanwhile in the real world … https://t.co/R0tl2PKUI4 — Martin Collinson (@LUFC_Arizona) November 27, 2020

It doesn’t matter what your opinion is, the votes were counted and hand recounted and it was certified that Biden won and Trump lost. You’re dishonesty is shameful. — Sue (@susankdaily) November 27, 2020

