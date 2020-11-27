Quantcast
GOP’s Mo Brooks destroyed for calling on Congress to overturn election results based on ‘Kraken’ lawsuit

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) on CNN (screengrab)

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) cast doubt on Joe Biden’s election win in Georgia, citing the so-called “Kraken” lawsuits as proof, and called for Congress to reject the state’s electoral votes.

The Alabama Republican has already vowed not to ratify Biden’s victory, urged his colleagues to do the same to ensure a second term for President Donald Trump.

“IMHO, Joe Biden DID NOT win lawful vote majority in Georgia,” Brooks tweeted. “Per its right & duty, Congress should reject any Georgia submission of 16 electoral college votes for Joe Biden. That is EXACTLY what I hope to help do.”

“See below lawsuit for more! SORDID!” he added, including a link to two lawsuits filed by ousted Trump attorney Sidney Powell.

Those suits, which Powell compared to a mythical sea monster, merely rehash already debunked conspiracy theories and claims rejected by other courts — with plenty of misspellings.

Brooks was widely mocked and condemned for trying to overturn the will of the voters on the flimsiest pretext.

