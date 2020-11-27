Quantcast
Connect with us

Gun-toting Idaho Lt. Gov. wants to spend millions on a Trump supporter’s dangerous and useless ‘disinfectant cube’

Published

2 hours ago

on

This Tuesday, Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin proposed spending millions of dollars of the state’s CARES Act funds for technology that included “walk-through disinfectant cubes” to be installed at the state Capitol to fight against coronavirus, the Idaho State Journal reports.

During a virtual press conference with pastors and business owners, McGeachin praised the “very high-tech equipment” manufactured by Xtreme Manufacturing in Las Vegas.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A person can walk through a cube and be disinfected from head to toe, including on the bottom of their feet,” she said.

As the Idaho State Journal points out, such technology has been debunked.

“According to the National Institutes of Health, a June study published in the American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene found ‘walk-through sanitation gates’ ineffective and potentially dangerous, noting that the practice violates World Health Organization standards,” the Journal reports. “‘Fumigation is meant for inanimate objects and surfaces, and it should never be used on people,’ the study said.”

Another study in May said that “disinfection tunnels” or “sanitization tunnels” initially were used in China, but proved to be both dangerous and useless for preventing the spread of coronavirus.

McGeachin wants to spend over $8.64 million for four of the company’s technology and staffing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are so many ways that we can help others, but we can’t give of our talents when we keep ourselves from others,” McGeachin said. “The message we keep hearing in our communities in Idaho and across the country is that we should stay away from each other, and this is so unnatural for us as human beings.”

Last month, McGeachin made headlines after toting a gun and a Bible in her van in a video where state lawmakers rejected lockdown measures meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We recognize that all of us by nature are free and equal and have certain inalienable rights among which are enjoying and defending life and liberty, acquiring, possessing and protecting property, and pursuing happiness and protecting safety,” she said in the video.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former CIA officials say Trump can’t be trusted with US secrets once he’s no longer president

Published

16 mins ago

on

November 27, 2020

By

Speaking to NBC News, former intelligence officials say they don't trust Donald Trump with U.S. secrets once he leaves the presidency. "With Trump's real estate empire under financial pressure and his brand suffering, they worry he will see American secrets as a profit center" if he's still getting classified briefings as an ex-president, the report stated.

"This is not something that one could have ever imagined with other presidents, but it's easy to imagine with this one," said Jack Goldsmith, who worked as a senior Justice Department official in the George W. Bush administration.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here’s how Democrats can break through the GOP’s ‘impenetrable red curtain over rural America’

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 27, 2020

By

The Democratic National Committee was hoping the 2020 election would be so vehement a repudiation of Trumpism that Democrats would recapture the U.S. Senate and substantially increase their majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. But that blue tsunami didn't materialize. Although President-elect Biden enjoyed a decisive victory — winning 306 electoral votes and defeating President Donald Trump by more than 6 million in the popular vote — the Democratic House majority shrunk, and the future of the Senate is still up in the air (depending on what happens in two Senate runoffs in Georgia in January). The Atlantic's Ronald Brownstein, in an article published on November 27, argues that Democrats' majority in the House has become shaky and outlines some things he believes they need to do to prevent Republicans from retaking the House in 2022.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Enraged Texas man threatens to set priest on fire after seeing that Pope Francis congratulated Biden: affidavit

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 27, 2020

By

A Texas man upset with President-elect Joe Biden's victory was arrested this week for threatening to set a pastor on fire because he was enraged by the news that Pope Francis had congratulated Biden.

Local news station News 4 San Antonio reports that 55-year-old William Edward Bender was arrested after emailing multiple threats to members of the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit & Kids of the Kingdom Episcopal School in which he repeatedly expressed a desire to murder Democrats.

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE