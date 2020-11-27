Gun-toting Idaho Lt. Gov. wants to spend millions on a Trump supporter’s dangerous and useless ‘disinfectant cube’

This Tuesday, Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin proposed spending millions of dollars of the state’s CARES Act funds for technology that included “walk-through disinfectant cubes” to be installed at the state Capitol to fight against coronavirus, the Idaho State Journal reports.

During a virtual press conference with pastors and business owners, McGeachin praised the “very high-tech equipment” manufactured by Xtreme Manufacturing in Las Vegas.

Xtreme Manufacturing is owned by Don Ahern, a pro-Trump businessman who hosted a rally for the president earlier this year.

“A person can walk through a cube and be disinfected from head to toe, including on the bottom of their feet,” she said.

As the Idaho State Journal points out, such technology has been debunked.

“According to the National Institutes of Health, a June study published in the American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene found ‘walk-through sanitation gates’ ineffective and potentially dangerous, noting that the practice violates World Health Organization standards,” the Journal reports. “‘Fumigation is meant for inanimate objects and surfaces, and it should never be used on people,’ the study said.”

Another study in May said that “disinfection tunnels” or “sanitization tunnels” initially were used in China, but proved to be both dangerous and useless for preventing the spread of coronavirus.

McGeachin wants to spend over $8.64 million for four of the company’s technology and staffing.

“There are so many ways that we can help others, but we can’t give of our talents when we keep ourselves from others,” McGeachin said. “The message we keep hearing in our communities in Idaho and across the country is that we should stay away from each other, and this is so unnatural for us as human beings.”

Last month, McGeachin made headlines after toting a gun and a Bible in her van in a video where state lawmakers rejected lockdown measures meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We recognize that all of us by nature are free and equal and have certain inalienable rights among which are enjoying and defending life and liberty, acquiring, possessing and protecting property, and pursuing happiness and protecting safety,” she said in the video.