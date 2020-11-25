Quantcast
‘He doesn’t care about the GOP!’ Morning Joe tells The View why Trump won’t help McConnell keep his majority

Published

1 min ago

on

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski appeared Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” and they bashed the Republican Party for backing a defeated president who won’t do anything to help them.

Joy Behar asked the “Morning Joe” co-hosts whether Republicans were afraid to anger Trump ahead of Georgia’s runoff election to decide both of the state’s Senate seats, and determine whether they’ll keep their Senate majority.

“Donald Trump’s not going to do anything for the senators running in Georgia,” Scarborough said. “Donald Trump is worried about Donald Trump. He doesn’t care about the Republican Party, he’s never cared about the Republican Party.”

Scarborough said he’s been waiting four years for Republicans to wise up, and few of them have.

“He’s never going to help anybody but Donald Trump, and what’s discouraging to me is no Republicans other than Mitt Romney have even tried to tell the truth about who Donald Trump is, and they’re so obsessed about their base that it never occurs to them that maybe they can move their base along with them some,” he said. “Look, Donald Trump said it himself, everybody — all these Republicans want across the country except for Donald Trump won. Obviously he’s not doing something right.”


Trump campaign asks Giuliani to argue Pennsylvania appeal despite rebuke by federal judge

Published

5 mins ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

Rudy Giuliani is expected to take the lead when President Donald Trump's campaign appeals a federal judge's decision to dismiss challenges to the 2020 election in Pennsylvania.

Bloomberg reported that Giuliani has been asked to argue the case before the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit

Last week, federal Judge Matthew Brann rebuked Giuliani after he made oral arguments calling for 680,000 ballots to be invalidated. It was Giuliani's first appearance in federal court in decades.

‘Do you feel embarrassed?’ Newsmax CEO grilled on why he airs shows claiming COVID pandemic is a ‘scam’

Published

41 mins ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

Chris Ruddy, the Trump-loving CEO of Newsmax, made a damning admission this week about the accuracy of shows on his network.

During an interview with journalist Mehdi Hasan, Ruddy was shown a clip of Newsmax hosts Diamond and Silk making egregiously false claims that China deliberately released the novel coronavirus to thwart President Donald Trump's bid to win a second term.

"This whole fiasco was planned, including the China virus!" they claimed.

Hasan proceeded to grill Ruddy on the low-quality nature of his network's shows.

"Given that you have been a journalist for more than 30 years, do you feel embarrassed to be running nonsense like that on your network?" he asked.

Trump has one last policy gift planned for his racist supporters

Published

44 mins ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's days in the White House may be numbered but that does not mean he doesn't have enough time to wreak havoc or create additional roadblocks for the incoming Biden administration.

In fact, NBC News reports that Trump may have one last policy in the works that would likely be praised by his racist supporters. According to the editorial, Trump is reportedly set on vetoing the U.S. Department of Defense's annual spending bill which would, subsequently, block the changing of U.S. military bases honoring the leaders of the Confederacy:

