‘He doesn’t care about the GOP!’ Morning Joe tells The View why Trump won’t help McConnell keep his majority

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski appeared Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” and they bashed the Republican Party for backing a defeated president who won’t do anything to help them.
Joy Behar asked the “Morning Joe” co-hosts whether Republicans were afraid to anger Trump ahead of Georgia’s runoff election to decide both of the state’s Senate seats, and determine whether they’ll keep their Senate majority.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Donald Trump’s not going to do anything for the senators running in Georgia,” Scarborough said. “Donald Trump is worried about Donald Trump. He doesn’t care about the Republican Party, he’s never cared about the Republican Party.”
Scarborough said he’s been waiting four years for Republicans to wise up, and few of them have.
“He’s never going to help anybody but Donald Trump, and what’s discouraging to me is no Republicans other than Mitt Romney have even tried to tell the truth about who Donald Trump is, and they’re so obsessed about their base that it never occurs to them that maybe they can move their base along with them some,” he said. “Look, Donald Trump said it himself, everybody — all these Republicans want across the country except for Donald Trump won. Obviously he’s not doing something right.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Chris Ruddy, the Trump-loving CEO of Newsmax, made a damning admission this week about the accuracy of shows on his network.
During an interview with journalist Mehdi Hasan, Ruddy was shown a clip of Newsmax hosts Diamond and Silk making egregiously false claims that China deliberately released the novel coronavirus to thwart President Donald Trump's bid to win a second term.
"This whole fiasco was planned, including the China virus!" they claimed.
Hasan proceeded to grill Ruddy on the low-quality nature of his network's shows.
"Given that you have been a journalist for more than 30 years, do you feel embarrassed to be running nonsense like that on your network?" he asked.
President Donald Trump's days in the White House may be numbered but that does not mean he doesn't have enough time to wreak havoc or create additional roadblocks for the incoming Biden administration.