Here’s the best way to pry Trump from the White House — according to a professional hostage negotiator

President Donald Trump is still refusing the concede that he lost the 2020 presidential election, which has prompted some speculation over whether the Secret Service will be forced to drag him out of the White House on January 20th.

In an interview with the Boston Globe, retired NYPD homicide detective Alfred S. Titus, Jr. said that the best way to coax Trump to leave would be to remind him of how great his life was before he decided to run for office back in 2015.

“We try to remind them how good their life has been — hopefully that’s the case — and talk about what they have to look forward to,” he explained. “We want to develop a one-on-one relationship where the person is free to open up and cry or scream — or whatever — to release that tension.”

However, treating the president like an adult may not work, which is why the Globe also reached out to Kim Warrington, owner of Kim’s Kid Kare FCC and Preschool in Athol, Massachusetts, to draw upon her experiences handling toddlers and apply them to Trump.

Among other things, Warrington said that it’s important to acknowledge the president’s feelings before nudging him to leave the Oval Office.

“I know you do not want to go inside yet because you are having so much fun, but we have to go in now, so we can eat lunch, rest, and have time to come back outside before it’s time for you to go home,” she said, in an example of something she says to a difficult child unwilling to obey instructions.

